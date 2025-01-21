Quilts to California: Offering comfort and connection in response to tragedy

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

In response to the recent wildfires in Los Angeles, Wrap the World with Quilts has mobilized to deliver urgently needed aid. Trucks loaded with handmade quilts and hygiene kits are reaching the affected areas. What began as a small act of compassion has blossomed into a worldwide movement of generosity and care. Founded in Lehi in 2022 by Gina and Hal Halladay and Beth Hawkins, Wrap the World with Quilts started as an effort to provide a few quilts to Ukrainian refugees.

Today, the nonprofit has grown into a global force, delivering nearly 52,000 handmade quilts to people in crisis, including victims of wildfires, earthquakes and other disasters. “When we started this project, we expected to have a couple of hundred quilts; we now have nearly 52,000. My husband and I feel like this is our calling; this is what we were meant to do,” said Gina.

Currently, the organization is focused on aiding those affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. “One of the best things about running a nonprofit is that we get a front seat to all the good people doing good. It is a positive and hopeful view of the world,” Gina shared.

The nonprofit’s mission is simple but powerful: to provide comfort, love, warmth, healing and human connection to those suffering worldwide. With each quilt, volunteers aim to wrap recipients not just in fabric but in a tangible symbol of care and solidarity, one person at a time.

Supporters can drop off donations at a local drop box in Lehi, Utah, or ship items directly to the organization. The community’s response has been overwhelming, with donations ranging from quilts to essential supplies headed to those in dire need.

Wrap the World with Quilts has a history of responding to crises. From Ukrainian refugees to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria to survivors of the Lahaina and Maui fires, the organization has consistently stepped up to offer aid. The nonprofit works with other humanitarian groups, such as American Fork-based Lifting Hands International, to ensure supplies reach those in need.

At the heart of the organization’s success is its belief in the power of quilting to connect and heal. This generosity was evident when quilts arrived daily at the Halladays’ home after their initial call for donations. The overwhelming support necessitated moving operations from their living room to dedicated office space.

The founders bring decades of experience in the quilting industry, but it was their compassion and determination that turned Wrap the World with Quilts into a thriving nonprofit. “We knew so little about humanitarian aid, but we cared about those who were displaced and suffering. And we knew quilters were givers,” Gina said.

For those looking to support Wrap the World with Quilts, there are multiple ways to get involved. Donations of quilts and hygiene kits are always needed, and monetary contributions help to sustain operations. The organization’s social media, @wraptheworldwithquilts, provides updates on current needs and ways to contribute.

As the nonprofit continues its mission, the Halladays remain grateful for the outpouring of support. “We have the privilege of witnessing the goodness and generosity of people every day,” Gina said. “It’s a hopeful reminder that, even in difficult times, kindness can make a world of difference.”

Through every stitch and every act of giving, Wrap the World with Quilts proves that comfort, warmth, and love are universal languages—and that even small acts of kindness can ripple across the globe.