A.F. Woman creates YouTube channel for kids’ fitness

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

While there are many local classes and opportunities for adults in our area to stay engaged in their fitness goals, finding safe and age-appropriate activities for children and teens is difficult. Building community, fostering healthy habits and staying positive can be challenging for youth and their parents.

For health fanatic Shayla Hubbard, fitness has always been a big part of her life. With a past in bodybuilding and child and human development degrees, Hubbard is passionate about health. In recent months, Hubbard has shifted her focus and launched a one-of-a-kind YouTube channel to promote health and fitness for kids ages 3-9.

“We started in February of last year. It was an idea that my husband and I had. It was like an explosion of every single idea. We said we needed a YouTube channel and a kid’s book to explain that fitness is for kids,” Hubbard said. “I have always been into fitness and nutrition, and I wondered how I could incorporate my passions into a business. I want not only to move and inspire a couple of people, but I want to inspire the world.”

In October 2024, the Hubbards launched their long-awaited YouTube channel, KidHubFit. The family tries to upload at least one video per week and currently has around 30 videos on their channel. Each video features engaging content for kids to fully invest in health and fitness. Previous videos include kid-friendly weightlifting using toys and brooms, Christmas-themed workouts and educational videos about dinosaurs and food. The Hubbards try to make every video appropriate for kids while not being too overstimulating or intense.

“We are trying to make food and fitness fun and normal for kids,” Hubbard explained. “It’s not just me on camera. It’s my kids, me and my husband as the cameraperson. The goal is to make kids see a family enjoying being active and exploring new places.”

Throughout her health journey and assisting various health-related clients, Hubbard has seen the benefits of keeping kids and families active.

“The habits that people start as kids will translate to when they are adults. If they build a healthy relationship with food and healthy habits, they will understand that they will feel a certain way when they eat certain foods and do certain things,” Hubbard explained. “Body image is another really big thing that people struggle with. If we can teach them from a young age that our bodies are amazing, it builds many childhood connections, leading to a really positive and healthy generation to follow.”

KidHubFit can be found on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and other social media platforms. For more information and to see their kid-focused content, visit KidHubFit on YouTube.