Lehi man creates charity to support men’s mental health care

Joe Tuia’ana of Lehi is on a mission to eliminate the negative attitudes and beliefs surrounding mental health care for men. Tuia’ana is the founder and CEO of the “I Love You Bro Project,” a Utah 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization specifically addressing men’s mental health, suicide prevention for men, and the ongoing personal development for men through connective, evidence-based programming.

“Men make up 80% of all suicides…and things have been getting worse,” said Tuia’ana. “As an evidence-based organization, all our suicide prevention programs for men are based on existing research paired with the incredible data we collect via our support group and workshop surveys. Our own data shows that 63% of men don’t reach out for help (when in an emotional crisis) because they don’t want to be a burden to loved ones. The next closest reasons are due to a lack of trust and connection at 49% and the fear of being judged at 45%.”

In the state of Utah from 2021 to 2023 a total of 2,056 Utahns died by suicide. According to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, “in 2022, the highest rate of death by suicide was for males, and in 2022-2023, males had significantly higher suicide rates than females in every age group.”

Men face unique emotional crises and mental health challenges. Male health statistics show that “one in every 10 men struggles with anxiety and/or depression, but this is likely an underestimate as men are less likely to report mental illness,” as reported by the Newport Institute. “Many men don’t seek mental healthcare due to stigma, or because they have trouble expressing what they’re feeling, so only about half of those who are struggling get help.”

Tuia’ana’s organization currently offers five, in-person only, suicide prevention programs to support men’s mental health at no charge.

• Weekly Support Groups – Safe, shame-free spaces for men that facilitates connection and purpose through shared struggles, challenges, and victories. The support groups currently meet in Salt Lake City, West Jordan, Lehi, Pleasant Grove, Provo and Spanish Fork. Weekly support groups in Layton, St. George and a Spanish speaking group in Provo are forthcoming.

• Mental Health Workshops – Monthly interactive groups for men taught by clinical professionals to facilitate connection through continuous education and emotional growth.

Advertisement

• Social Connection Activities – Monthly organized events that facilitate connection through fun, healthy habits and service in the community outside of our support group spaces.

• Therapy – Professional talk therapy sessions with certified clinicians to help facilitate emotional transparency and personal recovery.

• “I Love You Sis” Program – Professional workshops for women to facilitate connection and empowerment through education and mutual experience in support of men’s mental health.

“The keystone program offered is a weekly support group, which facilitates connection and purpose for men. Those are the two most important ingredients for men to live a healthy, rich life. Men come to our support groups to find connection through mutual struggles and challenges, but they keep coming back to help other men in the same way they were helped,” said Tuia’ana.

“In all, there are a variety of reasons why men don’t reach out for help or seek professional help for their mental health. When asked, 72% of men are not comfortable calling/texting 9-8-8 when in an emotional crisis, while 98% of those same men prefer sharing and communicating their emotions within our weekly support groups,” added Tuia’ana. “We know what we’re doing is working.”

Tuia’ana’s inspiration for the “I Love You Bro Project” was influenced by a real-life suicide prevention experience that occurred in 2022.

“My daughters and I were on our way to a basketball game one morning. There was a man who had parked his car on the overpass near Lehi High School. He had climbed the protective barrier and was on the overpass facing I-15,” said Tuia’ana.

“I quickly parked my car and asked my daughters to call the police and try to stay calm. When I got out of my car, I was anything but calm. I nearly passed out from the pressure of the situation. I offered a quick, desperate prayer saying, ‘please God, let this man feel loved.’ After the prayer, I had the feeling to slowly walk towards the man, with my arms open as if to give him a hug and repeated the words: ‘I love you bro.’ That’s all I could say, over and over again.

Advertisement

“With those simple, yet powerful words, I was able to love the man off of the ledge and I sat and cried with him,” said Tuia’ana.

He added, “After that life-changing experience, I went home and Googled ‘mental health services for men in Utah,’ and only found generalized programs, nothing specific for men. On the same Google search, I found that in Utah men were the majority of all suicides. That inspired me to do something. The project started with creating programs that could help that man on the overpass and all men find resources to address their mental health needs.”

Tuia’ana has grown throughout the creation of this project, he feels he has gained important life skills. “I’ve grown so much emotionally through this process both as a man and as a parent. I’m a single full-time dad with three daughters. I feel that I’m a much better listener and communicator with my girls. In everyday life, I’m able to lean into patience and grace with everyone I meet – especially with men. When we treat everyone like they could be on their own proverbial ‘overpass,’ we begin to use our hearts a lot more than our words,” said Tuia’ana.

He encourages all men who need help or just need to find purpose and connection in their lives to seek assistance through the I Love You Bro Project.

“Our weekly support groups are for average Joe’s for average Bros. Please, Join us. No appointment or RSVP needed. Just show up and connect with a solid group of men,” said Tuia’ana.

The Lehi group meets every Wednesday night at Koru Wellness. For information contact joe@iloveyoubroproject.org and https://www.iloveyoubroproject.org/.