Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: April 2025

Lehi man creates charity to support men's mental health care

United Way opens community center in AF

"Letters to Jesus" creates a new Easter tradition

Founder of Tabitha's Way recognized as Utah County's "Person of the Year"

Officials break ground on significant Provo Airport expansion

County honors Wasatch Behavioral Health as Organization of the Year

Huntsman Cancer Institute breaks ground on first Utah County facility

American Legion Post 49 to hold flag retirement

Cyclist hospitalized after being hit by car on Main Street

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 2025 vs (2024)

Homes sold: 104 (101)

Average home price: $600,458 ($600,204)

Median home price: $550,00 ($486,463)

Average days on the market: 67 (45)

Average square feet: 2,594 (2,668)

Average price per square foot: $239.47 ($228.58)

Most expensive home sold: $1,900,000 / 6 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 7,081 sq. ft. / .51 acres

Least expensive home sold: $325,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2.5 baths / 1,272 sq. ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 261 (existing homes) and 82 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 59

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 5/5

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker

