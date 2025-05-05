Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: April 2025

April 2025 vs (2024)

Homes sold: 104 (101)



Average home price: $600,458 ($600,204)

Median home price: $550,00 ($486,463)



Average days on the market: 67 (45)

Average square feet: 2,594 (2,668)

Average price per square foot: $239.47 ($228.58)

Most expensive home sold: $1,900,000 / 6 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 7,081 sq. ft. / .51 acres

Least expensive home sold: $325,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2.5 baths / 1,272 sq. ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 261 (existing homes) and 82 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 59

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 5/5

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker