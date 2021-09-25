Falcon girls soccer goes 2-1 in Region 4

The No. 3 Skyridge girls soccer team fell to the No. 2 Knights but then rebounded to win their next two conference matches.

Sept. 9: Lone Peak 4, Skyridge 0

The Falcons gave up three goals in the first half and never got on track offensively against the powerful Knights. It was the first loss in region play but if they can win all of their remaining league matches, they will have a chance to share the region title in the final regular-season game.

Sept. 14: Skyridge 3, Westlake 2

Skyridge sophomore forward Amanda Caswell was the hero of the hour as she tallied a hat trick to help beat the Thunder in a tight contest.

Sept. 16: Skyridge 4, Pleasant Grove 0

The Falcons only led 1-0 at the half but scored three more times after the break to earn a runaway victory. Sophomores Emalynn Livingston and Shaeley Toole split the shutout in goal.

Junior forward Kylie Olsen and senior forward Olivia Barlow each found the net twice in the match. Senior defender Hadlie Bullock, junior midfielder Megan Hanson and junior defender Tessa Miller provided the assists.

The Falcons (6-1, 9-3) host Corner Canyon (3-3, 4-7) today (Sept. 23) at 3:30 p.m. They will finish the Region 4 season at Lone Peak (6-1, 11-1) on Sept. 30 in an important match for the league title as well as tournament seeding.