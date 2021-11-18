LHS Marching Band and Color Guard win State Championships

Marissa Mallory | Lehi Free Press

After a winning season, the Lehi High school Marching Band competed at the Red Rocks Marching Band Invitational at Dixie State University on Nov. 5, entering as first seed in their division.

The competition was tight, especially against newcomers Cedar Valley with 128 members from Eagle Mountain. With a score of 86.288, Lehi Marching Band (89 members) won first place and secured the State Championship in the 5A Open Division. They also earned the Color Guard and Visual Caption Awards. Second place went to Cedar Valley with a score of 86.013 and third place went to Maple Mountain (90 members) with a score of 82.838.

The next day, the band competed in the National Bands of America Western Regionals. For the first time ever in school history, LHS advanced to finals after finishing in the top ten in preliminaries. They competed again that evening where their show “Play Ball!” received a standing ovation as a crowd favorite. They finished their season by placing 8th overall; this was a huge accomplishment because they competed against much larger bands from across the country.

The Lehi band is grateful for all who supported them throughout the season and especially directors Brian Parker, Celeste Reynolds, Stephen Tullis and Raysel Hansen.