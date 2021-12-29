Connect with us

Lehi City News

Lehi City announces partner to build City-Wide Fiber Network

Lehi City News

No jail time for former Lehi City employee guilty of embezzlement

Lehi City News

Lehi Fire improves rating; residents, businesses may save on insurance

Lehi City News

Santa's Back! Parade on Saturday

Lehi City News

LPD officers collect cash for Christmas

Lehi City News Politics & Government

City holds open house to showcase new General Plan

Lehi City News

Opinion: Bridging our Lehi community

Lehi City News

Lehi Heritage Day schedule announced

Lehi City News

Lehi City embezzlement co-defendant pleads guilty

Lehi City News

Lehi Free Press: Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – June 2021

Lehi City News

Lehi City announces partner to build City-Wide Fiber Network

Published

1 hour ago

on

Lehi, Utah (December 29, 2021) – Lehi City announced that they have solidified a partnership
with STRATA Networks to build an all-fiber network throughout the City. The agreement will
be finalized in the next 30 days and will bring some of the fastest internet speeds in the
country to all subscribing homes and businesses within City limits over a three-year period.

The project will be financed through a bond which was approved by the City Council in 2020.
This bond will be backed by the City and paid for solely by future subscriber revenues. Lehi
residents and businesses can learn more and sign up to receive project updates at
engagelehi.org/lehifiber.

Bringing fiber internet to Lehi has been under consideration for several years and, after
thoroughly investigating many options, Lehi City has selected STRATA Networks to construct
and operate the network. They have already begun the network design & engineering.
Construction is anticipated to begin in summer of 2022, with the first subscribers expected to
be connected before spring of 2023. Lehi City’s goal is to ensure that every home and
business within Lehi City has access to a high-speed internet connection by the time the
project is complete.

“I am very excited to bring this new service to the citizens of Lehi City,” Mayor Mark Johnson
said. “We recognize the importance of reliable utility services. We have recognized for a long
time the importance of our power system and how beneficial it is to the citizens to own our
own power company. I believe the same is going to be true about this high-speed internet
network. We are excited to partner with STRATA Networks to make this a reality.”

Headquartered in Utah, STRATA Networks is the largest independent telecommunications
cooperative in the state with nearly 70 years of experience in the industry and three decades
of building fiber-to-the-premises networks. With a team of nearly 300 employees, STRATA
offers a unique model that allows municipalities to maintain ownership in the network and
benefit from subscriber revenues, while having a trusted partner to serve as the network
operator.

“Lehi is one of Utah’s greatest cities and it only makes sense for the home of Silicon Slopes to
have access to a robust fiber network,” said STRATA Networks CEO/General Manager Bruce
Todd. “Communities like Lehi are trailblazers in positioning the state for growth and
opportunity and having city-wide fiber internet access will allow Lehi and Utah to thrive more
than ever. We are happy to be a part of it and look forward to seeing the many ways it will
benefit the people that live here.”

The network infrastructure will be entirely owned by Lehi City and follow an Open Access
model wherein participating Internet Service Providers (ISPs) can utilize that infrastructure
and sell services to consumers. The City will go through a process of recruiting and selecting
ISPs and will make announcements as providers are finalized.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © 2021 Point Publishing. Serving all Lehi neighborhoods including: Kiln | Traverse Mountain | The Exchange | Holbrook Farms | Main Street | Cold Spring Ranch