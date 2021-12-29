Lehi City announces partner to build City-Wide Fiber Network

Lehi, Utah (December 29, 2021) – Lehi City announced that they have solidified a partnership

with STRATA Networks to build an all-fiber network throughout the City. The agreement will

be finalized in the next 30 days and will bring some of the fastest internet speeds in the

country to all subscribing homes and businesses within City limits over a three-year period.



The project will be financed through a bond which was approved by the City Council in 2020.

This bond will be backed by the City and paid for solely by future subscriber revenues. Lehi

residents and businesses can learn more and sign up to receive project updates at

engagelehi.org/lehifiber.



Bringing fiber internet to Lehi has been under consideration for several years and, after

thoroughly investigating many options, Lehi City has selected STRATA Networks to construct

and operate the network. They have already begun the network design & engineering.

Construction is anticipated to begin in summer of 2022, with the first subscribers expected to

be connected before spring of 2023. Lehi City’s goal is to ensure that every home and

business within Lehi City has access to a high-speed internet connection by the time the

project is complete.



“I am very excited to bring this new service to the citizens of Lehi City,” Mayor Mark Johnson

said. “We recognize the importance of reliable utility services. We have recognized for a long

time the importance of our power system and how beneficial it is to the citizens to own our

own power company. I believe the same is going to be true about this high-speed internet

network. We are excited to partner with STRATA Networks to make this a reality.”



Headquartered in Utah, STRATA Networks is the largest independent telecommunications

cooperative in the state with nearly 70 years of experience in the industry and three decades

of building fiber-to-the-premises networks. With a team of nearly 300 employees, STRATA

offers a unique model that allows municipalities to maintain ownership in the network and

benefit from subscriber revenues, while having a trusted partner to serve as the network

operator.

“Lehi is one of Utah’s greatest cities and it only makes sense for the home of Silicon Slopes to

have access to a robust fiber network,” said STRATA Networks CEO/General Manager Bruce

Todd. “Communities like Lehi are trailblazers in positioning the state for growth and

opportunity and having city-wide fiber internet access will allow Lehi and Utah to thrive more

than ever. We are happy to be a part of it and look forward to seeing the many ways it will

benefit the people that live here.”



The network infrastructure will be entirely owned by Lehi City and follow an Open Access

model wherein participating Internet Service Providers (ISPs) can utilize that infrastructure

and sell services to consumers. The City will go through a process of recruiting and selecting

ISPs and will make announcements as providers are finalized.

