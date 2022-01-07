Falcon grapplers gain experience at Wasatch tourney

Connect with us

The Skyridge boys wrestling team competed at the Wasatch Intermountain Duals on Dec. 10-11 and earned split results 4-4 in their dual matches.

The Falcon victories came over the Extras team 48-21; Pleasant Grove 2 by 49-30; Maple Mountain at 54-29; and Mountain Ridge 49-24.

On the other side of the ledger, Skyridge was topped by Mountain Crest 59-13, Payson 60-13, Green River 48-30 and Wasatch 59-23.

Defending state champion Josh Millward won all eight of his matches in the 150 weight class. He pinned seven of his opponents, all but one of them in the first period, and earned a decision over the other.

Here are the results for the other Falcon competitors:

• At 106, Erol Yellowhair went 7-1.

• At 113, Nate Terrazas went 4-4.

• At 120, Brayden Jacobson went 2-2 and Nikolas Jepperson went 3-5. The first two bouts for each of these wrestlers were counted in the 126 bracket.

• At 126, Easton Josie went 1-3.

• At 132, Tyler Rex went 3-5.

• At 138, Rhett Collins went 3-5.

• At 144, Dodge Collins went 3-5.

• At 157, Billy Ferguson went 5-3.

• At 165, Nicholas Suzscun went 2-2 and Joshua Christensen went 1-2.

• At 190, Jaxon Robson went 4-3 and Matt Taylor went 4-4. Half of the matches for each of these competitors were in the 215 bracket.

• At 215, Rocky Nelson lost one bout at this weight and another at 285.

• At 285, Ilaiasi Tukuafu went 1-1.

