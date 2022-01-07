Lehi wrestlers finish third in tourney

The Lehi boys wrestling team competed at the Mountain Ridge High School Battle Royale on Dec. 21 and tied for third in a field of 14 schools.

The Pioneers had 13 individual medalists, including two who captured the top spot. In the team competition, Millard was the runaway winner with 255.5 points. Altamont finished second by a whisker at 145.5, edging out Lehi and host Mountain Ridge at 144.0 and Copper Hills at 136.5.

Here are the results for Lehi’s entrants:

• Anthony Eav lost his final match by major decision to Kayden Barlow of Tooele 10-2 but still finished in eighth place for the Pioneers in the 106 bracket.

• Freshman Lincoln Rex scored a fall over Caden Adams of Millard 2 at 3:20 to wrap up fifth place in the 113 bracket.

• At 126, Gunnar Richins and Kade Evans each lost both of their contested matches.

• Parker Robinson defeated Joseph Pearce of Northridge by major decision 11-1 to finish fifth in the 132 weight class.

• Jackson Beck lost both of his bouts at 138.

• In the 144 weight class, sophomore Ammon Cannon won by fall over Camas Barton of Olympus at 5:35 to earn third place.

• In the 150 bracket, junior Layne Black was pinned by Carter Lowe of Copper Hills at 3:24 in his final bout but still medaled in eighth place.

• Mason Fink was defeated by Leonard Jordan of Cyprus by fall at 1:35 to finish fourth in the 157 weight class.

• Junior Hayden Johnson was awarded his final bout by forfeit to take seventh place at 165.

• At 175, senior Denten Linford scored a 7-0 decision over Gage Pendleton of Copper Hills to secure seventh place. Hema Katoa also competed in this bracket and compiled a 1-2 record.

• In the 190 weight class, the Pioneers earned two of the top three spots. Junior Will McCleary edged Millard’s KC Whitaker by 4-3 decision to grab the gold. Junior Cole Eldredge defeated Murray’s Thanasi Johnson by fall at 2:26to capture the bronze.

• At 215, Danny Hoyal pinned Murray’s Kenneth Phillips at 2:55 to finish in fifth place. Junior Trevor Bulpitt competed at this weight as well but didn’t medal.

• Lehi also won two of the top three medals in the 285 bracket. Junior Isaac Terrell swept through his competition, pinning Jesus Herrera of Copper Hills at 1:02 in the title match to take first place. In his final bout, Nathan Bulpitt defeated Rigby’s Quentin Gifford by major decision 11-0 to come in third.