Skyridge girls finish third at Tarkanian Classic

The Skyridge girls basketball team lost a pair of competitive non-region tilts last week against very good opponents.

Jan. 4: Herriman 55, Skyridge 46

The Falcons fought hard against a physical Herriman team with great hustle but ultimately faltered at the end to finish with a loss.

Skyridge led 15-12 at the end of the opening quarter but fell behind at the half 23-27. They drew even by the end of the third period but were outscored by nine points in the fourth.

Sophomore guard Cambree Blackham led the team effort with 15 points, five rebounds, three steals and three deflections. Senior guard KJ Gotberg finished the game with 12 points andfive boards.

Junior forward Donya Perkins and senior guard Teagan Gray also had stand-out performances with Perkins scoring nine points with five rebounds and Gray posting five points and four boards.

Freshman guard Bella Sika collected seven rebounds and sophomore guard Shae Toole grabbed four and made three steals.

Gray helped the team break the full-court press, handling the ball with great skill. Gotberg played aggressively by pressuring the Mustang defense all night.

Skyridge Head Coach Shaylee Nielsen said, “I was happy with our effort on the defensive end. We just need to make more shots. We need girls to step up and play more confidently and just finish.

“I think we were 15% on layups tonight,” she continued. “Herriman was a good test for us as they bring a lot of intensity. They just had more shooters tonight.

“Our leaders, Cambree and Teagan, always give a full effort and they get good steals and create some chaos. Donya and KJ stepped up for us tonight. Donya gave us some spark in the second half and KJ played strong throughout,” said Nielsen.

Jan. 7: Fremont 51, Skyridge 43

The Falcons suffered a loss against top-ranked Fremont. Skyridge outscored the visitors in the middle two quarters but couldn’t overcome the 32-14 difference in favor of the Silverwolves in the other two.

Blackham and Gotberg each finished with 12 points and Perkins scored nine with six rebounds and three steals. Blackham and Gray each tallied five boards.

The Falcon girls will begin Region 4 play on the road on Friday (Jan. 14) at Westlake. Varsity is scheduled to play at 5:15 p.m., followed by the boys varsity game at 7 p.m.