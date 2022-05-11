Falcon soccer plays Friday, Pioneers on Tuesday

Connect with us

Here’s how each Lehi-area boys soccer team is positioned entering the state tournaments.

Skyridge

Season record: 3-7 Region 4 (6th), 4-13 overall

Final RPI ranking: 22 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 20 in 6A, 71 statewide

Next contest: May 13

Prospects: The Falcons will be on the road in the first round Friday at #11 Riverton (8-8). The winner of that contest will visit #6 Farmington (11-5) in the second round on May 17. Both matches are set to kick off at 4 p.m. Skyridge has not played either of these opponents this year.

Lehi

Season record: 9-3 Region 8 (2nd), 11-4 overall

Final RPI ranking: 5 in 5A

MaxPreps ranking: 6 in 5A, 19 statewide

Next contest: May 17

Prospects: With a top-eight seed, the Pioneers get a pass through the play-in games and the first round of the tournament. In their line, the Thursday play-in match features # 28 Springville (2-12) at #21 Woods Cross (8-9). The winner will advance to the first round and will play at #12 Northridge (9-5) on Saturday. Whoever emerges from that trio will come to Lehi on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. contest. The Pioneers did not face off against any of these teams during the regular season.

