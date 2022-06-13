Edna’s Market & Grill: A much-needed addition to Lehi’s restaurant scene









The long-awaited opening of Lehi’s newest restaurant, Edna’s Market & Grill, is finally here. The new dining establishment sits at 380 N 850 E in the old Moochies and short-lived Doughboys Pizza building.

When guests walk in, they are greeted by a friendly face at the host stand. On the left is a small market offering home decor, cooking tools and specialty food ingredients. On the right is the tastefully decorated dining room.

Once seated, diners are delivered complimentary bread with a balsamic aioli dipping sauce, which has a unique flavor that packs a punch while looking over the drink options. Beverage choices include traditional sodas, Olipop sodas and sparkling waters, but don’t look past the specialty lemonades. This week’s choices were almond lavender and roasted peach. Get the peach!

The limited menu focuses on quality over quantity, with several showcase dishes like the meatloaf (Christiansen farms ground beef & pork, mashed potatoes, buttered peas, crispy onions and chives) or the Paris Burger (7 oz beef patty, raspberry jam, spinach, white cheddar cheese, garlic mayo, crispy onions and ciabatta bun). The menu also offers traditional pizzas and salads. The wood-fired pizzas are cooked perfectly, provide great flavor between the sauce, cheese and crust, and are finished with a honey drizzle. Yum!

To top off your meal, enjoy a skillet bread pudding or cookie. Want something a little less heavy? Enjoy the popular rice pudding served chilled with a raspberry drizzle. The generous serving size could be shared with the whole table.

This local sit-down restaurant is just what Lehi needed, a place to take visitors, enjoy a date night out or just a weekday lunch away from the never-ending list of fast food. At Edna’s, you will experience good service, quality food and, best of all, a local vibe.

Although price points for entrees are on the higher side, prices for the gourmet-quality food are reasonable and well worth giving Lehi’s newest place a try.