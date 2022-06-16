Connect with us

Lehi Business

Lehi Farmers Market: A family-friendly Father’s Day destination

Lehi Business

Edna’s Market & Grill: A much-needed addition to Lehi’s restaurant scene

Lehi Business

Lehi’s Volt Cycle Wear: A company built on passion

Lehi Business Opinion

Take Your Utah Business To The Next Level With These Trends of 2022

Lehi Business

Five Unconventional Ways to Make Money in Utah

Lehi Business

Spilled Milk on Main offers ultimate summer treats

Lehi Business

7 Important Questions to Ask When Considering a Utah MSP

Lehi Business

Pinnacle Chiropractic opens on Main Street

Lehi Business

Osmond Design takes first step toward new location in Traverse Mountain

Lehi Business

How to Find Success in Failures: Expert Advice From the Best in Utah

Lehi Business

Lehi Farmers Market: A family-friendly Father’s Day destination

Published

8 hours ago

on

Sarah Maginnis | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi Farmers Market has truly proven to be a hidden gem. This family-friendly experience offers a wide variety of products for customers of all ages, from homemade jams and jellies to customizable jewelry. Although open all year, because Father’s Day is approaching, organizers have planned special eventshonoring all father figures from Friday, June 10 to Saturday, June 18. Plans include free tractor rides on Saturdays and free dinners for dad on Friday nights. 

The market officially opened in 2020, during the pandemic. Owners Dorothy and Larry Jarvis have dedicated their time to creating a farmers market with a friendly atmosphere and kind vendors. Khristine Gilson Baker, the owner of the “Scentsy” booth, provided her outlook on the overall feel of the venue. “The vendors here are supportive of one another,” said Baker. “It’s an amazing group that feels like family.”

Scentsy provides a wide selection of soaps, candles and oils. Gilson Baker’s booth is a staple at the event. Chelle B’s Mesh-N-Round offers homemade wreaths and bows for every occasion, including seasonal, holidays and decorative. These products, much like many other goods offered, are customizable. 

While many vendors have been there from the start, a few havejoined more recently. Earthborn Essentials, a booth focused on crystals and infused essential oils, has been with the Market since September 2021. Owner Lawanna Spencer said, “I am always in the mindset of helping people find what they need, and so is every other vendor here. Even other vendors provide similar products as our booth, but we still support each other. There’s never a competitive or nasty edge, ever.”

Due to the market’s start during the pandemic, owners tried diligently to spread the word about the local market. “Local establishments and small businesses are important,” said Spencer. “Dorothy and Larry created this excellent market in the middle of COVID, and it needs to carry on.”

The Lehi Farmers Market has created an excellent environment where families can come together and celebrate Father’s Day. The last day dedicated to this holiday will be Saturday, June 18.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *