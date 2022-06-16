Lehi Farmers Market: A family-friendly Father’s Day destination

Sarah Maginnis | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi Farmers Market has truly proven to be a hidden gem. This family-friendly experience offers a wide variety of products for customers of all ages, from homemade jams and jellies to customizable jewelry. Although open all year, because Father’s Day is approaching, organizers have planned special eventshonoring all father figures from Friday, June 10 to Saturday, June 18. Plans include free tractor rides on Saturdays and free dinners for dad on Friday nights.

The market officially opened in 2020, during the pandemic. Owners Dorothy and Larry Jarvis have dedicated their time to creating a farmers market with a friendly atmosphere and kind vendors. Khristine Gilson Baker, the owner of the “Scentsy” booth, provided her outlook on the overall feel of the venue. “The vendors here are supportive of one another,” said Baker. “It’s an amazing group that feels like family.”

Scentsy provides a wide selection of soaps, candles and oils. Gilson Baker’s booth is a staple at the event. Chelle B’s Mesh-N-Round offers homemade wreaths and bows for every occasion, including seasonal, holidays and decorative. These products, much like many other goods offered, are customizable.

While many vendors have been there from the start, a few havejoined more recently. Earthborn Essentials, a booth focused on crystals and infused essential oils, has been with the Market since September 2021. Owner Lawanna Spencer said, “I am always in the mindset of helping people find what they need, and so is every other vendor here. Even other vendors provide similar products as our booth, but we still support each other. There’s never a competitive or nasty edge, ever.”

Due to the market’s start during the pandemic, owners tried diligently to spread the word about the local market. “Local establishments and small businesses are important,” said Spencer. “Dorothy and Larry created this excellent market in the middle of COVID, and it needs to carry on.”

The Lehi Farmers Market has created an excellent environment where families can come together and celebrate Father’s Day. The last day dedicated to this holiday will be Saturday, June 18.