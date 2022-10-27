Restaurant Review: Tradition and trends combine at Red Tacos

Red Tacos opened its doors in Lehi at 1438 E Main Street by Teton Toys just over a month ago. They are already gaining a loyal customer base with a surprising mix of traditional and creative multicultural flavors.

The modern Mexican fast-casual restaurant started as a food truck before opening a restaurant in Orem. Red Tacos’ menu has classic tacos with beef birria, a spicy Mexican meat stew, and cheese, but they also have unexpected items like Mexican Ramen. Prices range from $2 for a Street Taco and $3.49 for a Queso Taco to $24.99 for a Pizzadilla that would easily feed several people.

Colorful, hand-painted calaveras, or skulls, adorn the red walls of the Lehi location. Everything was spotlessly clean, and the employees were happy and helpful.

We tried the Queso Taco, a Doradito (a corn tortilla with a crunchy outer layer), and a Street Taco. Each featured the beef birria that made Red Tacos a hit as a food truck. Before we’d finished one taco, we knew we’d be craving them again. The combo plate came with a generous bowl of birria for taco dipping and a smaller container of their incredible salsa.

Our server recommended the mulita, listed as a specialty on the menu. It ended up being my favorite item we ordered. The mulita is birria and cheese sandwiched between two crisp flour tortillas. I added the red onion and cilantro that came on the side and dipped it in mild salsa. It was messy, flavorful, and so delicious.

We also tried the Mexican Ramen, which came in what looked like a microwavable bowl. I’ll admit I wasn’t so sure about it, but the combination of ramen noodles, birria and broth totally work.

Red Tacos in Lehi is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They offer weekly specials on their Facebook page.