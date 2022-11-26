MTECH CNA program produces top-notch students

The 2022 Utah Nursing Assistant Registry self-study survey results showed that Mountainland Technical College (MTECH) is the only school in the state with a 95% pass rate on the knowledge exam. They have the largest Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program in Utah.

“What’s cool about our program is students get in-classroom instruction where they learn from the instructor best practices and things they’ll see out in the field,” Maile Richardson explained. Richardson is the Director of Communications at MTECH and has been a student in the CNA program. “They move that knowledge into the lab experience where they practice with each other. The classroom and lab experience prepares them for the clinical side. They build on each skill and gain confidence going into whatever field they choose.”

“The great thing about CNAs right now is that they can work anywhere in any health capacity. They can go to dialysis centers, hospitals, clinics – anywhere a nurse works, a CNA works,” Tiffany Haggerty, CNA Program Coordinator. “Some people are CNAs for life. They love it. Others use it as a steppingstone to careers in the healthcare field.”

“They can build from CNA to the LPN program at MTECH, and that’s a great bridge to the nursing program at UVU,” said Jen McAllister, Director of Healthcare at MTECH. “You’ll have those skills forever, too.” Students leave the MTECH CNA program First Aid, and CPR certified.

Not all nursing programs require a CNA anymore, but the MTECH LPN program does. “I believe if you have your CNA and you work as a CNA, you’ll be a better nurse,” said Haggerty. “The experience of being in a healthcare facility without all the responsibilities of a nurse allows the CNA to focus on taking care of the patient. Clinicals are much easier for students who have been a CNA first.”

“If you’re even a little interested in the medical field, this is a great, short class to start with,” Haggerty continued. The semester-based classes are on an A-B schedule like the high schools, and it is 135 clock hours. Students can also take the course over the summer. “That gives you a glimpse of if it’s going to be a good fit.”

“Not only are we the largest program, but we’re also producing the top-scoring students as well. It’s an awesome program,” said Maile. “We may not be the final destination for a student, but we can be a step along their journey.”