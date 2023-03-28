Local church sponsors shoe drive for Ghana village

Jillian Rose | Lehi Free Press

Lehi’s New Hope Calvary Chapel congregation is hosting a shoe drive for children in Ghana. Pastor David Elijah was approached by a church member named Eric about a possible shoe donation. Eric’s friends and family in Ghana saw children walk three to five miles daily without shoes to attend school. Eric approached Pastor David to see if there was anything the church could do to help.

“These kids are just trying to learn,” said Pastor David, “If we can get them shoes, why wouldn’t we?”

New Hope will be collecting shoes through the end of March. “Even one pair of shoes can change a kid’s life,” says PastorDavid. With a goal to send Eric to each village with shoe deliveries, New Hope also aims to uncover additional needs in the African communities they visit.

“After Eric arrives, he will hand deliver the shoes and walk the villages. He will return with a report on what he sees and where we can get involved. Eric is from the village he will visit, making it more tangible. We can see the impact immediately. If next year we can send a prepped team with him locally with whatever needs there are, that would be ideal,” added Pastor David.

Traction around the shoe drive multiplied overnight. On the first day, 30-40 people dropped off up to five pairs of shoes.

For anyone who would like to donate, there is still time. Pastor David and his team are looking for adult sizes six to eleven for ages 8-14. The church’s address is 580 West state street Unit A Lehi, Utah (the old Lehi Police Department building). You can leave your donation at the door if you drop shoes off outsideregular business hours of 9 am-5 pm.

Advertisement

Additionally, New Hope will be holding Easter Services on Easter Sunday. Breakfast and lunch are served before the morning and afternoon services, respectively. Spreading a message of hope, churchgoers can expect an elaborate easter egg hunt as well. All details are included on their website: https://www.nhccchurch.com/