Lehi’s Emily Belle Freeman Sustained as Young Women General President

P

A new Young Women General Presidency for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was sustained during the Church’s General Conference on Saturday, April 1. The new presidency will begin their service on August 1, 2023.

Lehi resident Emily Belle Freeman was sustained as the new Young Women General President. Most may recognize Freeman as a speaker, author, podcaster and teacher. “For those who don’t know her — and for those who do — President Freeman hopes the first thing they understand is that she has a deep and abiding belief in Jesus Christ,” said the Church’s website.

Freeman was born in Boston, Massachusetts and grew up in Sandy, Utah. Freeman, her husband and their five children live in Lehi, Utah.

Freeman has taught for many years in the Church Educational System. She has spoken at a variety of workshops and BYU Programs and Conferences across the globe. She has written over a dozen books and is a best-selling author at Deseret Book.

When Freeman began her work as an author and podcaster, she felt a great desire to focus on Jesus Christ and His Atonement. “It is through personal experiences with Him that I have come to know Heavenly Father, and I’ve come to experience revelation. That has been the defining factor in my life — that lifelong companionship with Him,” said Freeman on the LDS Church website.

Freeman greatly loves the scriptures and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.

She received her call to serve the young women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Church President Russell M. Nelson. Freeman posted on her Instagram account that President Nelson shared stories of her grandparents, whom he knew. After the stories, “President Nelson slid forward on his chair and looked deep into my eyes,” according to Freeman. Nelson asked, “You really believe in the gospel of Jesus Christ, don’t you?” To which Freeman replied, “I really do.” President Nelson then extended the call to serve as the Young Women General President to her. It was an emotional moment, as she posted, “That’s when the tears started to fall.”

The Church’s website contains information about Freeman and the new presidency.

Advertisement

This call is an exciting time for those who recognize and follow Freeman. She said, “To the Young Women all over the World, I love you.”