Ron Smith chosen Grand Marshall of Lehi Round-up festivities

The Lehi Civic Improvement Association (CIA) has selected Lehi native Ron Smith as the Grand Marshall of this year’s Lehi Round-up Rodeo Parade and festivities. Smith will appear in all three parades during this year’s celebration.

Smith has lived a life of service and devotion to his community. He served in the CIA for 28 years. He began his service under George Tripp during the early seventies. He discontinued his work in the CIA for about 30 years while filling his time withchurch service and other responsibilities. In 2001, he was asked again to use his expertise and experience to work with Cal Jacklin, Lec Holmes, Mike Southwick, and John Lewis, all directors of the CIA. Smith was assigned to assist with parking during the annual event. He retired from his responsibilities last year. Mike Russon, Smith’s son-in-law, will now assume the responsibility for rodeo parking.

Smith has fond memories of his friendship with Lecile Harris, the beloved Lehi Rodeo clown. “We would always chat between his times in the arena,” said Smith, who keeps in contact with Harris’ family and is helping with a monument to Harris being built in Collierville, Tennessee.

Smith was and still is active in Lehi City government. He was elected to serve on the City Council and then served as Lehi’sMayor when Mayor Guy Cash moved. Smith has continued to work on the Lehi Metropolitan Water Board and with the Lehi City Historical Society and Archives as a member of the Heritage Days committee. He often serves as a confidante and consultant to Lehi City administrators. His opinion is valued as a lifetime Lehi leader and resident.

Smith spent 20 years in church service as a counselor in two bishoprics and a bishop. Regarding his church service, he said, “One day in church, a woman came up to my wife, Kay, and said she needed to bring her husband to church to help her with her eight children. Kay pointed to the front of the chapel and said, ‘That is my husband.’” Smith gives much credit for his children’s success to his wife, who passed away seven years ago.

Smith was born and raised in Lehi. He graduated from Lehi High School and BYU. He spent 34 years as a teacher, student government advisor, and administrator in the Granite School District. He is the father of eight children, Todd, Tammy, Kirk, Kyle, Matt, Adam, Troy, and Sue.