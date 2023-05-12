Lehi unveils new City Hall renderings at open house; ode to old downtown tabernacle





The long-awaited renderings for the new $22 million City Hall were released Thursday at a public open house.

The city campus master plan has been in the works for over three years. The City Council approved the phase one $22 million bond to start construction on the new City Hall building this year. The proposed City Campus is a multi-phase project that will take as many as twenty years and several bonds to complete to full build-out.

The Civic Center Campus includes the blocks of 100 W to 200 E and Main Street to 200 N. The initial draft contains the following:

1. New Lehi City government building (with a library)

2. Two-story court and justice building

4. New fire station

5. New public plaza and performance stage

6. New parking garage

7. Updates to the Legacy Center (along with moving the Senior Center)

On Thursday, the City unveiled phase one of the City Hall building, which features a Romanesque revival style to honor the Lehi Tabernacle, demolished in 1962. The building will feature a prominent tower main entryway, and the exterior materials, window style and details will reflect the style of the tabernacle. Many longtime Lehi residents still lament the destruction of the old Lehi Tabernacle.

The new building will house the City Council Chambers, official workspace, library, information center, community meeting rooms, administration offices, and attorney and finance offices.

The City explained the following goals for the project:

• Be a beacon and icon for the community.

• Embody the history and culture of Lehi.

• Serve the community for generations to come.

• Provide an uplifting experience for all who enter.

“We have already heard great feedback, and people are loving the design,” said Mayor Mark Johnson at the open house.