Connect with us

Lehi City News

Lehi Fiber celebrates inaugural customer

Lehi City News

Lehi unveils new City Hall renderings at open house; ode to old downtown tabernacle

Lehi City News

City shares proposed 2024 budget; utility rate increase included

Lehi City News

Council votes to do Ranked Choice Voting again and bring back the Primary Election

Lehi City News

Register now for Fire Department’s safety class for babysitters

Lehi City News

Council hears summer water outlook after record snowpack, conservation still urged

Lehi City News

Want to serve the community? Lots of opportunities for Lehi volunteers

Lehi City News

Lehi City creates Lehi Cares Coalition to aid youth

Lehi City News

LPD to celebrate 17th annual Kids, Cops, and Christmas event

Lehi City News

Lehi City announces fiber speed, options, pricing

Lehi City News

Lehi Fiber celebrates inaugural customer

Published

10 hours ago

on

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *