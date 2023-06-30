Progress at Lehi Parks: Here’s the latest

The Lehi Parks Department has been busy with nearly a dozen parks under construction or renovation. The department is responsible for almost 300 acres of parks and 25 miles of trails with a budget of $4.3 million.

The ever-growing department received $750,000 in this year’s budget to create a new Parks Master Plan. This plan will provide a framework for long-term City planning and a vision for the community’s parks and trails system. Officials hope to complete the plan in late fall of 2023.

FAMILY PARK



In the meantime, many park projects are progressing, with the long-anticipated $11 million Family Park all-abilities destination leading the way. The park is located at 1721 N. 300 E. and will include an all-abilities playground with a subtle aviation theme. It features specialty playground equipment for a range of disabilities. The park will also include a prominent water feature and splash pad. Future amenities include pickleball courts and an amphitheater. Officials hope to open Family Park in late Spring or early Summer of 2024. A community tree planting service event is planned on September 9.

HOLBROOK PARK

Holbrook Park in Holbrook Farms is currently under construction on the west side of town. Funding for the park comes from impact fees from homes that have been and will be built in the surrounding area, along with Ivory Homes donating funds to improve the park beyond its impact fee contributions. The park playground and the main sprinkler line have been in for some time. The pickleball courts are nearly complete but have yet to be surfaced. Fittings have been started for park amenities, and the road is nearly ready for paving. Landscaping will start soon, and this park is projected to be completed in Fall 2023.

WILLOW PARK

Next in the under-construction category is the Willow Park Parks Department building and Dog Park. Willow Park will house the new Parks Department offices and equipment storage upon completion in late Summer this year. The building’s foundation is complete; vertical construction will begin next week. Adjacent to the new Parks Department building will be the Dog Park. The Dog Park has a new wood chip base and is awaiting a new surface trail and fence once surrounding projects allow for completion. The park is scheduled to be completed in the Fall of 2023.

SHADOW RIDGE PARK, SALIX PARK

Parks on the horizon and in the design phase include Shadow Ridge Park and Salix Park in Cold Springs Ranch. The initial draft plan for the 9-acre Shadow Ridge Park at 3050 Traverse Mountain Boulevard includes ample grassy open space, a playground area, eight pickleball courts, an asphalt pump track, a downhill bike course and restroom facilities. With rising costs across the board, the City is in the process of redesigning the park to be in line with the current $2,140,000 budget. Salix Park in Cold Springs Ranch (just west of the Jordan River) is nearing the end of the design phase and will begin construction soon. The park will be a leisure park with grass, a playground, picnic tables and plans for a kayak and canoe boat launch.

STEVE ROLL PARK, PILGRIMS LANDING PARK



Recently completed parks include Steve Roll Park and Pilgrims Landing Park. Steve Roll Park, located at 201 W 2875 N, needs finishing touches after construction. This park has been built mainly by volunteers, including the Lehi Rotary Club and also includes donated materials. While a small neighborhood park, the park is an accomplishment for volunteers and the City. It showcases water-wise landscaping and plants for residents to enjoy, learn about, and be inspired to conserve water in home landscaping.

The park will soon add a pavilion, gazebo, and signage for visitors to learn about the waterwise plants and designs. On the other side of the freeway and north of Thanksgiving Point, Pilgrims Landing Park just completed a renovation that included a new paved walking trail and new exercise equipment.

As the City Council and Parks Department continue building and maintaining parks, future regional parks like Dry Creek Reservoir and Mellor Rhodes Sports Complex will be at the forefront of discussions regarding prioritization and funding.