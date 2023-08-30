New childcare center opens near Main Street

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

A new childcare center in Lehi combines the best home-based and center care to give young children a place to thrive.

The owner, Taizia McCann, has 16 years of industry experience in daycare centers and in-home care. “I know the business,” said McCann. “After doing an in-home daycare for the last ten years and working in care centers before that, I know what works and what doesn’t.”

A Brighter Tomorrow Child Care Center is just off Lehi’s Main Street at 50 North 200 East. The small center is licensed for up to 45 children. It opened in mid-August. While McCann says her specialty is kids five and under, the childcare center will also cater to school-aged children.

McCann decided to open the business because she saw a need in the community for more intimate, personalized care. “I know there’s a need. My in-home daycare has always been full, and I’m excited to be able to help more families,” said McCann.

“I wanted to provide an option with all the perks of a big center like more open space and availability and the personalization and love of in-home care,” she said.

McCann has received glowing reviews for her care. “My children (3 and 1) have been a part of Taizia’s daycare for twoyears. Immediately, I was impressed with the way they loved my kids. They also receive great care. They nap and are well-fed every day. They have made many wonderful little friends and are always happy when we pick them up. I have no doubt this center will be the same,” said Allie Pankratz.

Advertisement

McCann’s extensive experience and love for the job sets A Brighter Tomorrow apart. “I just love the kids. I am good at helping them learn. I love being with children and figuring out their personalities and how to manage them so they’re happy while they’re with me,” she said.

McCann knows parents want confidence that their children are well cared for while away. She cares for the kids like she does her own. “I’m excited to help more families and provide a great experience for parents and children,” she said.

A Brighter Tomorrow still has enrollment open. “We’re building up slowly and hiring as needed,” said McCann. To learn more, contact the center at (801) 376-6767 to set up a facility tour.