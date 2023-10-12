Falcon girls volleyball still unbeaten

The top-ranked Skyridge girls volleyball team survived a challenge from No. 2 Pleasant Grove this past week to keep their unblemished record intact at 19-0. The Falcons are leading Bingham, Lone Peak and Pleasant Grove in the 6A RPI rankings and are in first place in Region 3 as well.

Sept. 26: Skyridge 3, Lehi 0

The Falcons swept their intra-city neighbors 25-7, 25-16, 25-17. Sophomore outside hitter Kylie Buttars sparked the effort with three kills, five aces, 12 digs and 10 serve-receives.

Senior middle hitter Elle Mccandless led a balanced attack with six kills and had three combined blocks while senior middle hitter Isabella Freeman had five kills with four combined blocksand senior middle hitter Cala Cooper made four kills.

Senior outside hitter Taylah Kaufusi added five kills and three combined blocks. Junior libero Mary Nahinu posted a perfect serving night including four aces. Junior setter Kamorah Unga and senior outside hitter Neriah Perez each tallied three aces and senior setter Myka Christensen made 10 assists.

Oct. 3: Skyridge 3, Pleasant Grove 2

It was a monumental marathon battle when the Vikings visited the 1 Falcons for their second Region 3 match. Skyridge got the early leg up with a 25-21 win in Set 1 but fell behind after Pleasant Grove claimed the next two games 25-18, 25-13.

Advertisement

The Falcons regrouped and surged back to win Set 4 by six at 25-19 and then went on to secure the tiebreaker 15-12 to close out the victory.

Kaufusi finished with 17 kills to lead in that category. Buttars totaled 14 kills, three block-assists, six digs and 18 serve receives. Perez contributed 11 kills, five combined blocks, eight digs and 30 serve-receives. Mccandless made five kills and nine block-assists and Freeman had five kills and four combined blocks.

Nahinu served two aces, plus had nine digs, five assists and 20 serve-receives. Senior setter Jasmine Mataira added two aces, four digs and eight assists while Christensen made 37 assists and four digs. Senior libero Tiana Mariner had 14 serve-receives.

Oct. 5: Skyridge 3, Westlake 0

The Thunder put up a good fight on their home floor, but the Falcons prevailed 25-23, 25-20, 25-23. No further details of this match were available at press time.