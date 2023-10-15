Lehi-area runners earn slots in state races

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Cross country athletes from Lehi and Skyridge high schools earned their places at the upcoming state meet with a strong showing at 6A Divisionals on October 10 at Lakeside Sports Complex in Orem.

Falcon sophomore Lucy Hawkins had a standout race as the top finisher for 6A Girls Section B with a mark of 19:15.1.

The Skyridge girls cruised to a state spot with a third-place finish in Section B with 78 points behind Westlake at 35 points and Riverton at 74. The Lehi girls team finished eighth in the same section with 193 points, narrowly missing a team entry into the state meet.

The Lehi boys finished sixth in 6A Boys Section A with 152 points. American Fork won this event with 21 points followed by Riverton at 49 points and Layton at 99 points.

The Skyridge boys finished second in Section B with 71 points. Herriman was first with 20 points and Lone Peak third at 78.

The top seven finishing teams from each section will compete in the state meet on October 24 at the Regional Athletic Complex in Salt Lake City.

In the girls’ section, Hawkins was followed in by her teammates junior Ava Talbot in 16th place, sophomore Clara Madsen 17th, sophomore Claire Wallgren 21st and junior Macie Wakely in 23rdto round out the top five scoring runners. Senior Avery Gonzalez and sophomore Ava Carter also competed.

Lehi freshman Remy McAdams earned an at-large spot in the state meet by finishing 13th with a time of 20:18.8.

Also advancing in one of the six individual slots allotted to non-qualifying teams were senior Mia Richards, senior Liesel Ford, senior Camree Kenison, senior Alivia Marchello and junior Charity Whitehead. Sophomore Halle Ellis also ran for Lehi in the varsity race.

The Falcon boys were led by junior Cooper Tripp, who finished ninth in his section with a time of 16:10.5. Following in quick succession were senior Aaron Caldwell in 12th, junior Edward Fuller 14th, senior Devan Green 15th and junior Taylor Kjar in 21st.

Senior Grant Welsh and senior Ezra Nelson also ran for the Skyridge varsity team.

Leading the Pioneer boys was senior Benson Quist. His time of 16.47.4 earned him a 21st place finish in his section.

Also scoring for Lehi were senior Benjamin Knighton in 25th, junior Parker Allred 31st, senior Jaxten Wiltbank 37th and junior Carter Lanenga in 38th place. Senior Derek Sorenson and sophomore Austin Sorensen rounded out the Lehi team.