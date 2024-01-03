The Cheesecake Factory is coming to Utah County

OREM, Utah (January 2, 2024) University Place, a 120-acre mixed-use development, today announced that The Cheesecake Factory is coming to the shopping center. Located next to Dillard’s and Itto Sushi, The Cheesecake Factory will be roughly 8,500 square feet.

The Cheesecake Factory is an upscale casual dining restaurant, known for its extensive and creative menu, generous portions and distinctive décor. The restaurant will be open seven days a week for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch offering more than 250 menu selections and more than 30 legendary cheesecakes.

“The Cheesecake Factory is very pleased to be opening a restaurant at University Place, allowing us to serve Utah County families and visitors,” said David Overton, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “The Cheesecake Factory has enjoyed being part of the greater Salt Lake City area since first opening there in 2007, and we look forward to being part of the community.”

The Cheesecake Factory opened its first restaurant in 1978 in Beverly Hills, California. Forty-five years later, there are now 210 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants in the United States, plus one in Toronto, Canada.

“When we ask customers at University Place what new restaurant they most want, Cheesecake Factory always tops the list. Woodbury Corporation is thrilled to bring this dynamic restaurant to Utah County and believe it is the perfect complement to our lineup of entertainment, dining and shopping options,” Danny Woodbury, senior vice president of leasing at Woodbury Corporation.

Construction on the new restaurant will begin immediately.