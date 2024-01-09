BREAKING NEWS: Alpine School District announces full-day kindergarten at all schools

In a surprise announcement on Tuesday, Jan. 9, Alpine School District Superintendent Shane Farnsworth announced that the district will offer full-day kindergarten at every elementary school in the 2024-25 school year. The all-day expansion is several years ahead of the original projected schedule. State law requires that districts continue to offer half-day options, so parents may pick their child up at lunch each day if half-day is desired.

“I appreciate all the work of our elementary supervisors, physical facility teams and business team in looking at the financial support. All-day kindergarten has been funded by the state legislature, and we have expanded that to the degree that we feel we’re able to get qualified teachers and have the space we need. We’re excited to announce that we will be expanding that district-wide. All schools in Alpine School District will have access to all-day kindergarten,” said Farnsworth.

“Thanks to all the coordinating departments for making this happen,” said Lehi School Board Member Stacy Bateman in a social media announcement on Tuesday.

More details and anticipated plans will be communicated to parents over the next several weeks.