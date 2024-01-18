19 Lehi companies recognized in Inc. 5000 as among fastest growing in the U.S.

Connect with us

Published

41 mins ago

on

Matt Sederberg | Lehi Free Press

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. based on their revenue growth rate. To qualify for the Inc. 5000 2023 list, a company must have generated revenue by March 31, 2019, at least $100,000 in revenue in 2019 and at least $2 million in revenue in 2022.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., which publishes the list. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

102 Utah companies made the 2023 list, with nearly one-fifth (19 companies) headquartered in Lehi. Salt Lake City was in second place with 10. Other cities with high concentrations of fast-growing companies included Sandy (7), Orem (6), American Fork (5), Draper (5), Park City (4), and Provo (4).

Chunker, a Lehi-based marketplace for short-term warehouse space, made the Inc. 5000 for the first time in 2023, coming in at No. 391. “Being acknowledged as one of the fastest-growing companies in America is a tremendous honor for us,” said Brad Wright, founder and CEO of Chunker. 

RankCompany3-year growthIndustry
119Legendary Lady Labs4066%Health Products
247PCF Insurance Services2257%Insurance
391Chunker1481%Business Products & Services
559Woodbury Strategy1053%Financial Services
784LGCY Power751%Energy
840Solo705%Software
978HEROIC.com605%Security
1,528Tech9376%Software
1,762Encor Solar317%Energy
1,959CoDev287%Human Resources
2,247BlueinGreen Digital246%Software
2,426Claravine226%Software
2,743Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food195%Food & Beverage
3,018Swig172%Food & Beverage
3,523Elevate Solutions140%Business Products & Services
3,988NetDocuments116%Software
3,989Ampleo116%Business Products & Services
4,447RainFocus95%Software
4,680Savory Via 313 Stores86%Food & Beverage

