Kunze and Roberts appointed to Planning Commission

Mayor Mark Johnson and the Lehi City Council recently appointed Nicole Kunze and Ken Roberts to the Lehi City Planning Commission. Roberts’ and Kunze’s appointments follow their runner-up and subsequent runner-up finishes in last year’s City Council Election.

Kunze and her family reside just north of downtown, off 1500 North, while Roberts and his family live in the northeast part of town.

“I look forward to working with the other commissioners and Lehi City staff. They are all so knowledgeable and patient, and I appreciate how compassionate they are. I watched them for years when I reported on Planning Commission meetings for the Lehi Free Press, and they made it look easy,” said Kunze.

Reflecting on her vision for Lehi’s future in ten years, Kunze remarked, “I’ll be 60 years old in ten years, which is as hard for me to imagine as Lehi in ten years. We could add 35,000 people like we did in the last ten years. That means more streets, cars, neighborhoods and businesses. It will look different, but it will still be a great, connected community because we have great people who care and are willing to volunteer their time and expertise to make it that way.”

Roberts expressed a similar ten-year vision for Lehi, stating, “I want to see Lehi grow because it is growing in a way that benefits the current residents and those who are moving in. I want to see Lehi as a destination city with opportunities for residents from the surrounding cities and our own.”

Roberts also emphasized the importance of preserving Lehi’s historical heritage through the growing pains.

“The city has been at the crossroads since the beginning, and a lot of history has happened here. I believe it’s important to remember that heritage, where we came from, and use those lessons as we move forward,” said Roberts.

“I love supporting the local high school. We try to make as many games, plays, concerts, and activities as possible. I’m always amazed at the talents and skills on display,” said Roberts when asked about his favorite Lehi activity.

Kunze also shared her favorite Lehi activities: “In winter, I like to go to Thanksgiving Point museums and watch my kids play basketball. I like walking on the Jordan River Trail when it’s warmer outside. In the summer, there’s Round-Up Week and baseball at Vets Park.”

When asked what their favorite Lehi restaurant is, Kunze replied, “Sabaidee Thai on State Street. Their Massaman Curry is the best.” Roberts said, “My short list is Straptank, Edna’s, and Slapfish. When anyone in my home might be feeling sick, our go-to is Thai House on Main. Nothing like some spicy Thai to cure you.”

In their new roles on the Lehi Planning Commission, Roberts and Kunze bring a blend of experience and community engagement to contribute to the city’s future.