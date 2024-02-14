22 Skyridge Falcons take college offers

Senior players from Skyridge’s athletic teams accepted opportunities to play on at the next level in ceremonies at the school on Feb. 8. The sports represented included football, baseball, cross country and track, soccer, basketball, softball, volleyball, lacrosse and golf.

The non-statistical information included below is excerpted from what was provided by the families of the players for the signing ceremony narration.

FOOTBALL

Ian Mariner, DL (6–1, 292) – Southern Utah University

Made 55 tackles, 15 for loss, 7.5 sacks. First team All-State and Region 3 Defensive MVP, was a team captain. Serves on the Seminary Council, plans to embark on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at SUU.“Football has brought some of the best friends Ian could ask for,which he also considers his brothers. He attributes his strong mindset and fortitude to Coach Jon Lehman, Tavita Sagapolu, and Justin Hemm.”

Trent Call, WR/KR/P (6-3, 190) – Utah Tech University

Had 52 catches for 868 yards and 11 touchdowns plus 204 kick-return yards and made 28 punts averaging 38.9 yards each.“Trent made a difficult decision to change positions before his senior season and fully embraced playing a new role for his team. He is a very versatile athlete who repeatedly showed his ability to play almost any position. He has dreamed of playing college football for years and is grateful for the opportunity.”

La’akea Kalama, WR (5-11, 199) – Weber State University

Missed some time with injury but still had 44 catches for 573 yards and eight touchdowns plus 225 kick-return yards. “The people, coaches, teachers, and administrators he met (at Skyridge) were some of the best he’s ever had. He’s thankful to have the best teammates and friendships that will last a lifetime. La’akea graduated early and will be serving a 2-year Spanish-speaking mission in Eugene, Oregon” prior to attending WSU.

Mark Baird, DB (6-0, 160) – Southern Utah University

Had 29 solo tackles, 43 total plus two interceptions and 11 deflections. Mark “has certainly set the tone for hard work, dedication, and perseverance. Mark only got one year as a starter and he certainly made the most of his time. Right now he is focused on improving his technique, speed, and knowledge in preparation to contribute as an SUU Thunderbird.” He plans to “continue a rich family tradition of engineering studies.”

Fotu Moea’i, DB (6-0, 180) – Southern Utah University

Averaged 7.6 tackles per game, tallied 63 solo and 106 total with one pick and 12 deflections. “Fotu has thoroughly embraced and enjoyed everything about Skyridge football. He’s a faithful Falcon and thankful to have had the opportunity to learn and grow under the direction of Coach Lehman and Coach Hemm. He has loved the time with his teammates and the unforgettable experience he’s had with them.” He plans a mission prior to enrollment.

Jack Burke, WR/DB (6-2, 188) – Colorado Mesa University(Grand Junction)

Had 91 receptions for 1145 yards and 12 TDs. “Jack loved playing football so much he was willing to play at any position at any time just to be on the field. All the players have become his brothers and the coaches like fathers. Playing college football is a dream come true and he does not take for granted this blessing and opportunity to continue playing football and be the first in his family to get a college degree.”

Viliami Fifita, OL (6-4, 285) – Snow College

“Ami thrives on the competition. On being put up against the best of the best and proving himself over and over. When it comes to football, he never wants the easy way out. He wants to go up against the hardest competitors and show them what he can do—what his team can do. As his family, we’re grateful for his Skyridge coaches and teammates for pushing him and helping him grow in so many ways.”

Austin Barker, LB (6-0, 189) – Snow College

Had 27 total tackles. “Austin has a gift but has also put in the extra work to succeed. He has been forced to be a student and coach on the sidelines through various injuries, yet each time has returned more grateful, hungry, and disciplined following his motto to ‘Do the Work.’ Austin treasures the lifelong relationships he developed with his Falcon brothers and incredible coaches.” Plans a mission prior to continuing school.

BASEBALL

Isaac Johanson, SS/P – Salt Lake Community College

Hit .351 as a junior with 33 hits, 30 runs and 14 RBI; 29 putouts and 39 assists; 2-2 record with two saves as a closing pitcher. He “just received an LDS mission call to serve and speak Spanish in Morristown, NJ. Isaac is a very loyal player and will do anything for his teammates and Coach Roberts. Isaac has been a quiet, steady leader by example and shows a great ability to handle pressure situations. Isaac’s favorite times in life have been playing with his teammates.”

CROSS COUNTRY & TRACK

Ezra Nelson – Southern Utah University

“Ezra chose to run for SUU because of the training access in Cedar City and the program’s success on the national level. He has loved running since he was little. He started out early, running road races and USATF track meets. He ran the Deseret News Marathon when he was 10. He has made great friends and memories running for the Skyridge cross country and track teams. He is a dedicated athlete with a true love of the sport.”

Devan Greene – Utah Valley University

“He has only been completely focused on running for three years and has accomplished so much! He has so much grit and determination to achieve his goals. He has always strived to be a D1 athlete and is beyond excited that he has achieved that goal and will be able to run for Utah Valley University after he returns from a 2-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved running with his older and younger brothers at Skyridge.”

SOCCER

Amanda Caswell, MF – Weber State University

Tallied six goals, four assists and 98 steals. “Amanda has been playing soccer since she was six years old. The last three years she played on the Avalanche ECNL club team (and previously for La Roca and Sparta). Amanda has maintained a 4.0 GPA. She appreciates all the support of a loving family, dedicated coaches, and wonderful friends. She is excited to study psychology and continue her soccer career at Weber State.”

Brooke Gardner, D – Salt Lake Community College

Had 267 total steals with only four fouls, also one goal with two assists. “She was named first team All-State, first Team All-Valley and Academic All-state with a perfect 4.0 GPA. She will graduate high school with one year of college credits. She is grateful for her coaches, teammates, friends and family and is proud to be a Falcon! Brooke has played soccer since she was four years old and plays on Utah Celtic GA team in addition to Skyridge.”

Cambree Blackham, G – Utah Valley University

Top player on a very good team last year, she averaged 15.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.6 steals per contest. Has only been in a few games this season to date after recovering from an offseason injury but still plays with the determination for which she’s famous. “She is very competitive, has a strong work ethic and is always working to improve her game, on and off the court. She has had the best coaches and teammates” at Skyridge.

SOFTBALL

Irma Medina, C – Southern Utah University

Last year, batted .440 with 44 hits including seven doubles, two triples and seven home runs, 43 runs, 32 RBI, 1.273 OPS, 13 stolen bases. Fielded .995 with 187 put-outs, just one error.“Irma has been the starting varsity catcher for Skyridge softball since she was a freshman and will receive her fourth varsity letter at the conclusion of the 2024 season. Irma received 6A first team All-State honors her sophomore and juniors years.”

VOLLEYBALL

Isabella Freeman, MH – University of Hawaii–Hilo

Tallied 94 kills, 15 solo blocks and 79 block-assists her senior season. “She has been a wonderful example to her family of hard work, perseverance, goal setting, determination, and sportsmanship throughout her athletic journey. Her impact is felt on and off the court as she encourages and builds up her teammates and friends. This is a result of her constant effort to be the best athlete, teammate, friend, sister, and daughter that she can be.”

Jasmine Mataira, S – Norfolk State University (VA)

Recorded 31 aces and 137 points, 85 digs and 269 assists as part of the tandem at her spot. “Favorite quote: ‘No amount of talent trumps hard work.’ Her favorite memory is her senior year as she got really close with her team and came second in State. It was the most fun, hardworking, weird, exciting and overall an amazing year. Jasmine says that the friendships and memories that she has made throughout her journey is what keeps her love for the sport strong.”

Myka Christensen, S – Salt Lake Community College

Made 18 kills, 53 aces, 132 digs and 515 assists. She “was thrilled to be awarded as the Setter MVP for the Daily Herald and getting first team All-Region along with Academic All-State for keeping a 4.0 GPA all four years. She finished her senior season after breaking multiple Skyridge volleyball records. Throughout her volleyball career she has made lifelong friends and has been able to grow in leadership as she was voted as a team captain.”

Elle McCandless, MH – Seattle Pacific University (WA)

Registered 108 kills, 35 aces, 12 solo blocks and 79 block-assists plus 58 digs. “She fell in love with the beauty of the Northwest and the academic opportunities that Seattle Pacific offers. But most of all she was made to feel right at home and part of the volleyball team by the amazing coaches and players. She learned a lot of life lessons at Skyridge and will always appreciate the support from her close friends and family.”

LACROSSE

Kylianna Haws, M/D – Westminster University

Racked up 19 goals and one assist, also collected 17 ground balls and caused 12 turnovers to go with 46 draw controls during her junior season. “Kyli has always had a drive for competition. When others would tell her she couldn’t, she would. Ky started playing lacrosse in 7th grade and quickly joined many different teams to help her grow and learn. Kyli will be majoring in Sports Management with a double major of French.”

Eliza White, GK – Ottawa University (KS)

Played all but 22 minutes between the pipes for the Falcons last year and tallied 147 saves. “Eliza has been playing lacrosse since fifth grade and has loved it ever since. Eliza loves the gym. She is so grateful for all her friends and family who love her and support her, she has her club team Wasatch to thank as well for the exposure! She will study exercise science with her end goal being an athletic trainer or physical therapist.”

GOLF

Addison Branham – Southern Virginia University (Buena Vista)

“Addie started playing golf at the age of 8 with her brother Preston. She took a break from golf for a few years to focus on her cake business but has played all four years on the girls varsity golf team. Along with Skyridge golf, she has played in numerous PGA Jr., US Kids, and amateur tournaments throughout the state of Utah. Her continued hard work and dedication has brought her to this exciting transition to college sports.”