Three Lehi football players to play on at next level

Three senior members of Lehi’s 6A state semifinalist football team accepted offers to continue their playing careers at the next level during the official signing periods in December and February.

Jensen Somerville, OL (6-8, 295) –University of California-Los Angeles

Left tackle anchored the offensive line for the Pioneers and was a dominant force in that position this past season.

“Jensen Somerville has been a three-year starter for us,” said Coach Ed Larson. “He has probably had the most physical growth as a player as I have seen. He has always been tall and long, so it took a while for his strength to kick in.

“His persistence in the weight room really paid off for him,” the coach said. “He tested so well at UCLA during his summer camp visit that Chip Kelley had to call me to let me know how impressed he was. I’m excited for Jensen and his next move at UCLA.”

Kelley has since departed to a job at Ohio State and the search is on for a new coach for the Bruins.

Grayson Brousseau, TE/DL (6-6, 225) – Utah State University (Logan)

As a tight end, 46 catches for 612 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023. He was also an effective blocker and filled in on defense when injuries to other players required it.

“Grayson Brousseau has been a standout football player for us for four years,” Larson said. Brousseau played in 10 varsity games as a freshman, a rarity at Lehi, and participated in all other available games after that.

He’s also a four-year starter on the basketball team and a former member of the baseball team.

“He has performed mostly at tight end but also helped us out as a linebacker and defensive end,” Larson added. “He will be a great fit at Utah State. I will miss him as a player but also as a person. He always brought more to practice than just his football skills.”

Isaiah Allen, DB (5–7, 160) – Carroll College (Helena MT)

Athletic corner made 53 tackles with 28 solo plus three interceptions and 10 deflections his senior season. He was a difficult cover back for opposing receivers to escape.

Carroll College is a private liberal arts institution that competes in the Frontier Conference of the NAIA, with member schools in Arizona, Idaho, Oregon and Montana. The Fighting Saints have won six national championships in football.

“Isaiah has been a player for us on both sides of the ball,” Larson said. “Isaiah has been so unselfish in helping out our team. He made the change to defensive back to help us out and ultimately it helped him land his scholarship offer to Carroll College.

“Carroll has a great football tradition and Isaiah is a talent that I’m excited to watch over the next few years,” the coach concluded.