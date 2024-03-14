This Saturday: You can help feed Utah

The Utah Food Bank will hold a food drive this Saturday to provide food to the estimated 317,000 people in Utah who go hungry. Feed Utah is a statewide food drive benefiting the Utah Food Bank and local pantries statewide.

Residents across the state will receive door hangers during the week leading up to the food drive, and Utah Food Bank asks those able to support the effort to place non-perishable food donations outside their front door by 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 16. If you didn’t receive a door hanger but would like to participate, please mark your food donation with a note that says “Feed Utah.”

Volunteers will go door-to-door to pick up the food, consolidate it into large vehicles, and deliver it to various drop-off sites across the state. If your food is not picked up from your front porch, you can take it to any Macey’s grocery store in Utah County.

Most needed items:

● Peanut Butter

● Canned Meat

● Canned Fruit

● Canned Meals

● Macaroni and Cheese

● Boxed meals

● Rice

● Pasta

Monetary donations are also appreciated. To support this effort financially, please click here.

For more information please visit https://www.utahfoodbank.org/feedutah/.

Your donation will benefit the one in 10 children in Utah who are uncertain where their next meal will come from. Your generosity is greatly appreciated.