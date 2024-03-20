Skyridge graduate Air Force cadet Hoopes, pommel horse champion

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Air Force cadet Patrick Hoopes has been making waves in the gymnastics world with his exceptional performances on the pommel horse. Hoopes recently won first place on the pommel horse at the 2024 Winter Cup, marking a personal triumph and solidifying his position as one of the nation’s top gymnasts in this discipline.

Hoopes is a 2020 Skyridge High School graduate, coached by Gage Conner and Adam Jacobs. His journey to success has been marked by determination and dedication. Hoopes’ track record includes fourth place at the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, Calif., third place at the 2023 Core Hydration Classic in Hoffman Estates, Ill., first place in the pommel horse event and second place with his team at the 2023 USA Gymnastics Men’s Collegiate National Championships in Springfield, Mass., and many more.

Despite facing challenges along the way, including a dislocated elbow early in his college career, Hoopes has persevered, honing his skills to become a force to be reckoned with on the gymnastics stage. Hoopes credits his specialization in the pommel horse to his passion and focus on the event.

“I’m a horse guy,” he proudly states. “I’ve learned in college to have a very realistic view of my talents, and the more I trained on horse, the better I became.”

With an impressive difficulty value of 6.5 D on his routine, Hoopes has demonstrated his ability to execute complex maneuvers with precision and finesse. His dedication to mastering the pommel horse has earned him accolades, including a career-best score of 15.2 during the NCAA season.

Looking ahead, Hoopes sets his sights on competing at the highest levels of the sport, aiming to make a name for himself on the world stage. Despite the intense pressure that comes with specializing in a single event, Hoopes remains focused on his goals, striving for excellence in every performance.

Advertisement

In an interview with Inside Gymnastics, Hoopes shared insights into his training regimen and mindset as he navigates the competitive gymnastics landscape. He emphasized the importance of mental preparation and staying focused on the present moment, particularly when facing the pressure of competition.

Reflecting on his journey, Hoopes acknowledges the challenges he has overcome and the growth he has experienced both as an athlete and as a member of the Air Force Academy. Balancing the demands of academics, military training and gymnastics, Hoopes finds strength in the discipline and determination cultivated through his experiences.

As he continues pursuing his passion for gymnastics, Hoopes remains grounded in his commitment to excellence and his appreciation for the opportunities ahead. With his sights set on the future, he approaches each day with enthusiasm and a relentless drive to achieve his dreams.

As the gymnastics community eagerly anticipates Hoopes’ next performances, one thing is certain: this rising star is poised to leave an indelible mark on the sport, showcasing the power of perseverance and the triumph of the human spirit.