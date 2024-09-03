Something for everyone at this year’s Heritage Day

From antique quilts to saddles and western belt buckles, Lehi citizens were treated to memorabilia and memories of Lehi’s unique heritage. The event began with the traditional parade as this year’s honorees traveled from Wines Park to the LegacyCenter where Mayor Mark Johnson and city council members, Michelle Stallings, Paul Hancock, and Heather Newall honored them.

Mayor Johnson spoke about the importance of knowing about one’s heritage. He told the heart-wrenching story of his great grandfather, Christian Sorensen Peterson, who, at 9 years-old began the trek west from Missouri with his mother and father. Both parents died before arriving in Salt Lake City. The boy became a member of the famous Willie/Martin handcart company and survived the horrors of that ill-fated group.

“I told this story to my son who needed some insight and encouragement,” said Mayor Johnson. The story served as a reminder of the sacrifices others made to create a new life here in the west. Johnson’s story was a touching reminder of Lehi settlers’ pioneer heritage, and the sacrifices of many locals’ ancestors.

This year’s eight honorees were then introduced to the larger than usual audience and escorted by city leaders to the Honor Wall for photos. The honorees were, Lee and Betty Atkinson, Alva Jeremiah and Jean Ann Trinnaman Hatch, Rick and Susan Barnes Howard, Lloyd and Jennifer Jacobsen, Julian and Diana Mercer, Darren and Allison Paul, Vere LaMont and Vicki Jo Peterson, and Rodney and Becky Barnes White.

The honorees visited with friends and family in the Senior Center of the Legacy Center where they reminisced about theirmany contributions to Lehi’s heritage. A remarkable display of quilts and western saddles, awards and attire was displayed in the north gym. Anyone who loves quilts was impressed with the varied and impressive examples of antique and modern-day quilts. Nicole Kunze organized the quilting display. Kay Peterson created the “cowboys” part of the event. Tables with memorabilia from the Smith, Allen, and other families were on display. These families have been involved in rodeo competitions for generations.

The Lehi Heritage Day Classic Car and Bike Show was an attendee favorite. Ron and Joell Woolstenhulme were in charge of this event. Many of the honorees rode in antique cars in the parade. Layne Downs, a former Lehi resident, had some of hisvintage vehicles on display.

Many Historical Society members and others worked long hours to make the occasion a success, including Judy Shelly, John Jay Harris, Nicole Kunze, Kay Peterson, to name a few.

Monday’s event was the 11th year of the Lehi’s Heritage Day celebration. John Knollin Haws was the founder of Heritage Days and currently, Lara Bangerter, Director of Lehi Historical Society and Archives continues the tradition. The Lehi Historical Society is funded by grants and generous donations from the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction, along with Lehi City and the Lehi City PARC Grant Program.