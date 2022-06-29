Spring 2022: All-City Baseball, softball

BASEBALL

Most Valuable Player

Maddux Madsen (Sr. Lehi; C, P): The team leader on both sides of the plate as well as on the mound, he made everyone around him better. “The leadership he brought was pretty special,” said Lehi Coach Jason Ingersoll. “He’s a D-1 quarterback for a reason. As far as baseball goes, not many players have his versatility. He got it done for us wherever he was playing.” Madsen made 46 hits including 11 doubles, fourtriples and four home runs. He had a .455 batting average with 42 RBI and a .762 slugging percentage, all team highs. He was also tops in putouts with 137 and had just one error for the season. He made 12 appearances on the bump and tallied an 8-2 record with one save and a 3.42 ERA; he had five strikeouts for every walk and a .182 average against.

Most Inspirational Player

Dalton Young (Jr. Skyridge; OF, INF, C): “He led the team in many ways,” said Skyridge Coach Ryan Roberts. “He startedand either led off or hit in the 3-hole for us the whole year. He was our inspirational leader and made some big hits at important times.” He had 22 hits overall including 10 for extra bases, scored 19 runs and drove in 16 more with a .314 batting average.

All-City Team

Tyler Ball (Jr. Skyridge; P, INF, OF): Nine turns on the mound with a 2.68 ERA and 58 strikeouts. Had 18 hits including four home runs, 18 RBI and 19 runs posted.

Jackson Brousseau (Jr. Lehi; P, INF): Tallied a 6-0 record in nine pitching appearances with a 2.08 ERA. Had a .385 batting average with 33 RBI and 19 runs scored.

Colby Carter (Sr. Skyridge; P, INF): Led Falcons on the mound with a 4-1 record and a 1.92 ERA in nine appearances. Batted .431 with a team-high 31 hits.

Jaxon Christensen (Sr. Lehi; OF, INF): Fifth in Utah with 28 stolen bases; batted .352 including 12 hits for extra bases with six homers, 26 RBI and 28 runs.

Nick Holland (Sr. Skyridge; P, OF): Stole team-high 14 bases while hitting .404. Three wins and a save on the bump, just one error in the field.

Jake Olsen (Jr. Lehi; SS, P): Batted .429 with 42 hits, 40 RBI and 40 runs scored; first with .528 on-base percentage. Five saves in nine turns at relief.

McGwire Madsen (Jr. Lehi; INF, P): Team-high 48 runs scored; walked 33 times and struck out just six in 130 plate appearance. Also 21 stolen bases, two saves.

Zach Evans (Sr. Lehi; CF, INF, P): Hero of the title game hit .329 with 25 runs and 19 RBI. Also eight pitching appearances with two wins and three saves.

Boston Bingham (Jr. Lehi; C, LF, 1B): Notched six home runs and 12 doubles in 28 hits; .308 batting average with 32 RBI and22 runs scored.

SOFTBALL

Most Valuable Player

Maci Wall (Sr. Lehi; SS): “She led the team in many offensive categories,” said Lehi Coach Tim Kennedy. “Her batting average slipped a bit during the state tournament, but we wouldn’t have gotten there without her. She missed half of our 2021 season with an injury and all of the 2020 canceled season. So, she came up huge for us with limited reps the past couple of years.” Wall had 126 at-bats with a team-high 56 hits including nine homers and 46 runs scored; also 45 RBI and 21 stolen bases.

Most Inspirational Player

Kenadee Beck (Sr. Lehi; DP, C): “Nobody worked harder than her,” Kennedy said. “She stayed after practice on most days and got extra work in and was at the field every weekend getting her reps in. She was our dugout leader in keeping the girls loud and engaged in the games.” Beck tallied a .403 batting average with 48 hits including 19 for extra bases plus 41 RBI and 31 runsscored.

All-City Team

Heather Berrett (Sr. Skyridge; P): Falcon hurler had 100 strikeouts against seven walks in 66.2 innings pitched with a 2.84 ERA and 10-0 record in 18 appearances.

Sophie Bliss (Fr. Lehi; INF): Young star had 50 hits with nearly half for extra bases including seven home runs; batted .442 with 38 RBI, team highs of 47 runs and 24 stolen bases.

Jamisyn Heaton (Sr. Lehi; INF): Made 54 hits with 17 doubles, two triples and nine home runs; tops in .474 average, 46 RBI,.549 on-base efficiency and .894 slugging percentage.

Grace Humes (Sr. Lehi; P): Pioneer pitcher threw 31 games including seven complete, two shutouts, one no-hitter and two saves with a 3.53 ERA; averaged one strikeout per inning.

Moki Maughan (Jr. Skyridge; SS): Team leader with .526 batting average, 50 hits including 13 doubles and a .561 on-base percentage; 25 RBI and 36 runs; struck out just twice.

Irma Medina (So. Skyridge; C): Team-leading 152 putouts with seven assists and just three errors; posted .368 batting average with five home runs, 29 RBI and 31 runs scored.

Elliott Plewe (Jr. Skyridge; P, OF): Tops in home runs with 10 among 19 extra-base hits; batted .451 with team-high 36 RBI; had a 5-2 record with one save in 17 trips to the circle.

Taya Tahbo (So. Skyridge; INF): Batted .372 with 29 hits including 11 for extra bases; six home runs, 28 RBI and 18 runs scored; 102 putouts with six double plays against three errors.

Brightyn Turner (Sr. Skyridge; CF): Earned perfect fielding percentage. Tallied .385 average with 30 hits to yield 27 runs scored and 21 RBI. She was the team’s top cheerleader.