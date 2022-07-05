Local News
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – June 2022
June 2022 vs. (2021)
Homes sold : 128 (157)
Average home price: $590,482 ($543,845)
Median home price: $522,745 ($503,000)
Average days on the market: 24 (10)
Average square feet: 2,421 (2,701)
Most expensive home sold: $1,825,000 / 4 bedrooms / 3.5 baths / 5,926 sq. ft. / .25 acres
Least expensive home sold: $370,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 bath / 1,255 sq ft / condo
Total listings currently available: 162
Listings over $1 million: 31
*According to the Wasatch Front MLS
Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com