Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – June 2022

Published

9 hours ago

on

June 2022 vs. (2021)

Homes sold : 128 (157)

Average home price: $590,482 ($543,845)

Median home price: $522,745 ($503,000)

Average days on the market: 24 (10)

Average square feet: 2,421 (2,701)

Most expensive home sold: $1,825,000 / 4 bedrooms / 3.5 baths / 5,926 sq. ft. / .25 acres

Least expensive home sold: $370,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 bath / 1,255 sq ft / condo

Total listings currently available: 162

Listings over $1 million: 31

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com

