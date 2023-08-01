Connect with us

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: July 2023

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 2023 vs. (2022)

Homes sold: 81 (151)

Average home price: $639,547 ($614,206)

Median home price: $540,000 ($510,000)

Average days on the market: 44 (22)

Average square feet: 2,853 (2,687)

Most expensive home sold: $2,400,000 / 7 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 9,360 sq. ft. / .39 acres

Least expensive home sold: $326,723 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,228 sq. Ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 141 (existing homes) and 50 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 55

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com

