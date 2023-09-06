Lehi Serves: All invited to a citywide day of service on Saturday, Sept. 9

Each year, in countless communities nationwide, people from different backgrounds and life experiences come together to join in the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.

This year’s Lehi event will be held on Saturday, September 9, from 8 a.m. to Noon. All are invited to attend the opening ceremony at the Memorial Building/Hutching’s Museum at 8 a.m. Former Utah Governor Gary Herbert will speak, along with other local dignitaries. After the ceremony, volunteers will disperse to various service projects throughout Lehi City.

Adobe will host the indoor service fair, where volunteers will complete various projects. All ages and abilities are encouraged to join. Outdoor beautification projects will be at several parks and trails in Lehi. All are encouraged to participate to make this year’s event a success by signing up on the Just Serve website: www.justserve.org/lehiarea

“It’s important that volunteers sign up on our website to make sure we are prepared with supplies and materials for the various projects,” said Lehi Serves leader Sally Francom.

Last year, the Lehi Area Community Service Coalition, now called Lehi Serves, organized 1,000 community volunteers who donated just under 1,600 hours of service during the first citywide 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance.

The meaning behind this charge is to turn the tragic events of 9/11 into something positive by “rekindling the spirit of unity that occurred in America during the immediate aftermath of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks,” according to the Lehi JustServe website.

Over 30 local community groups and organizations are planning to participate, including businesses, clubs, schools, churches, and city officials.

“All service projects are part of Lehi Serves’ effort to help people come together from all walks of life, regardless of differences, and by working together, bonds are forged, our community is strengthened, and we make Lehi an even better place to live,” according to justserve.org.

To register as a volunteer or for more details, see https://www.justserve.org/lehiarea.