Alpine School District Board taps Sundberg as new Business Administrator

The Alpine School District Board of Education has announce the appointment of Jason Sundberg as the Business Administrator in the Alpine School District, replacing Rob Smith, who is retiring after serving in this capacity for the last 21 years.



Mr. Sundberg is the Assistant Business Administrator / Director of Budgets at Alpine School District. Over the last ten years, Mr. Sundberg has worked in the district in various capacities as a secondary math teacher, Fiscal Analyst, Assistant Director of Accounting, and Assistant Director of Budgets.



Prior to his work in Alpine School District, Jason worked in Project Management for ExxonMobil Development Company in Houston, TX, and St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada (2010-2013), and as a Structural Engineer for LEI Consulting Engineers and Surveyors Inc. in Utah (2004-2008).

Jason received his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Civil Engineering (2005) and his MBA-finance degree (2010) from Brigham Young University.



Jason is married to Katie (Baum) Sundberg. They are the parents of four children who have all attended or currently attend schools in the Alpine School District. The Sundberg family resides in Orem, Utah.



Mr. Sundberg stated, “My appointment as Business Administrator is a humbling honor and privilege. My work at Alpine School District has been extremely enjoyable and rewarding. I am grateful for the many wonderful leaders and colleagues who have taken the time to support and mentor me. I am excited to work more closely with the Board of Education, Superintendent Farnsworth, and the District Leadership Team.”



A stakeholder group of 20 community members, teachers, parents, government officials, school administrators, support professionals, city leaders, and others were invited to screen all candidate credentials and applications and make recommendations to the Board of Education for advancing applicants to be interviewed in the next step of the process. The seven-member Board of Education vetted each of the seven candidates. From there, finalists were selected and invited to a round of interviews with the full board before making a final decision.



“As a Board of Education, we were pleased by the caliber of highly qualified applicants from across the state, multiple districts, and within the District who applied. We are confident in our decision and in Jason’s ability to move the district forward,” stated Board President Hacken.



Alpine District Superintendent Shane Farnsworth says, “I am grateful for the opportunity to participate with the Board of Education in the appointment of Jason Sundberg as our new business administrator. He has both the capacity and character to excel in this position. We look forward to adding him to our team and for the contributions he will make to Alpine School District and our quest for excellence.”