Connect with us

Lehi People

Lehi neighborhood collects hundreds of toys for “Toys for Tots”

Lehi People

LHS’s Mindy Nelsen named UHSSA Theatre Teacher of the Year

Lehi People

World renown sculptor and artist, Stanley Wanlass, unveils latest masterpiece

Lehi People

Lehi’s “donut critic” creates new Krispy Kreme flavors

Lehi People

Utah startup seeks to help seniors connect with each other

Lehi People

102- year-old Lehi veteran to be honored by Gov. Cox

Lehi People

Lehi’s Greg Lewis honored for 35 years of weather observations

Lehi People

Jim Davis, one of few remaining Lehi WWII veterans, turns 100 soon

Lehi People

Miss Lehi’s Outstanding Teen 2021 crowned as Miss Zion

Lehi People

New Lehi hospital CEO Chris Stines, profiled

Lehi People

Lehi neighborhood collects hundreds of toys for “Toys for Tots”

Published

3 hours ago

on

Several years ago at Christmastime, Kathleen Hansen, a Lehi resident, and her neighbors decided they would use their energy and resources for Christmas service projects in lieu of exchanging gifts with each other. 

This year, the neighbors are providing toys for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots project. When Hansen contacted the Marines, they said they will provide toys for over 10,000 children in Utah County alone.

“The members of the 19th and 20th wards have really been excited about the project to supply toys for families. One individual donated $1,000 and another donated twelve Baby Alive dolls worth over $50 each. We started the project in October and the energy and excitement to donate grew as the holidays drew near,” said Hansen.

Sgt. Diaz, local director for the Toys for Tots program, was thrilled when he saw the toys collected by two wards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Marines had brought several large collection boxes but had to go and procure many more boxes. The toys will be taken to Camp Williams, where they will be sorted by age. Parents will then be invited to come and “shop” for their families. The families have applied through the Toys for Tots program, and no money will be needed.

According to Hansen, this has been the most successful service project for the wards yet. “We will definitely do this another year,” said Hansen.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *