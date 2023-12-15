ASD announces proposed changes to advanced learning, dual language programs

Two of Alpine School District’s (ASD) marquee learning programs will see some changes in the future as the district looks to provide equitable offerings to its growing student population in Utah County. On Tuesday, the Board of Education was presented with recommendations on how to move forward with the district Advanced Learning Lab (A.L.L.) and Dual Language Immersion (DLI) programs. The study was led by Analis Ruiz, Executive Director of Equity, Inclusion and Student Support for ASD, and a committee of administrators, teachers, and parents.

The committee recommended no changes to the 2024-2025 school year and for changes to occur beginning with the 2025-2026 school year.

According to the presentation, The A.L.L. program is the “district service offered to elementary students grade 4 to grade 6. There are currently three locations for 3rd grade as well. The curriculum is built upon the Common Core State Standards, with students reading advanced-level literature, advancing in mathematics and going deeper and broader in science and social studies. Placement in the A.L.L. class is intended to be a magnet site commitment.” The district currently has 956 elementary students enrolled in the program.

Lehi’s schools (North Point and Sego Lily) and Saratoga Shores have been recommended to maintain current offerings and add third grade to the program.

The DLI program was created “for students to learn academic content while acquiring another language at the same time. Students receive math, science, and a variety of instruction in a target language. The teaching strategies used help to develop literacy skills in both English and the world language while attaining academic achievement. Schools follow the Utah Dual Language Immersion model: 50% percent of the school day is taught in English, and the other 50% of the school day students are immersed in the target language. Teachers of the target language are native or fluent speakers.” ASD currently has 3,448 elementary students in DLI programs.

The Lehi area offers French immersion at Belmont Elementary, Viewpoint Middle, and Skyridge High. District leaders recommended maintaining those programs. In addition, the study proposed a new Spanish immersion pathway at Liberty Hills Elementary, Willowcreek Middle, and Lehi High.

Saratoga Springs has been recommended to maintain both of their current programs. Riverview Elementary, Vista Heights Middle, and Westlake High offer a Chinese language pathway.Harvest Elementary, Vista Heights Middle, and Westlake High provide the Spanish language pathway.

“Will we add Liberty Hills to the Lehi cluster?” asked Lehi board member Stacy Bateman because the new proposed Spanish offering is split between the Skyridge and Lehi High clusters.

“It’s up for discussion, but that decision is for a later time,” replied Ruiz.

The district and board members will now solicit feedback from the public on the proposed changes to both programs. Lehi area board member Bateman will host a town hall for residents on Monday, December 18, at 7 p.m. at Sego Lily Elementary. West Lehi board member Lincoln will host a future town hall.