Skyridge girls win at Lehi, advance to quarterfinals

The Skyridge girls basketball team used fierce defense and opportunistic offense to earn a 53-49 win over the Pioneers in the second round of the 6A state tournament Thursday (Feb. 22).

The No. 12 Falcons (13-10) now move on to face No. 4 Syracuse (18-4) in the state quarterfinals at 9:10 p.m. Monday night at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center.

Skyridge junior Merceius Mili, a 6-foot-1 guard, returned to the lineup tonight after having to sit out several weeks with an injury. Her size and shooting touch made a significant difference in the contest which helped tip the balance in favor of her team.

The squads went back and forth in the early minutes of the first quarter, but the Falcons ended the period with a 13-1 run to build a 17-7 advantage.

The teams dueled essentially even through the rest of the half, leaving Skyridge with a 29-20 margin at the break.

The Pioneers cut the advantage to five points entering the final stanza and had it down to a single point with 31 seconds left, but the visitors made three free throws after that and Lehi couldn’t get any shots to fall.

Pioneer senior guard Addy Scrivner concluded her outstanding prep career with a game-high 27-point effort including a pair of treys. Lehi ended the season with a 14-9 overall record.

Senior guard Cambree Blackham led to way for the Falcons with 17 points, while senior guard Shae Toole had 11 points and junior guard Bella Sika and Mili added nine points apiece.

