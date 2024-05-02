Local News
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: April 2024
April 2024 vs. (2023)
Homes sold: 93 (144)
Average home price: $603,871 ($520,296)
Median home price: $489,500 ($452,995)
Average days on the market: 45 (59)
Average square feet: 2,669 (2,580)
Average price per square foot: $229.37 ($217.94)
Most expensive home sold: $3,500,000 / 6 bedrooms / 5.5 baths / 7,867 sq. ft. / .65 acres
Least expensive home sold: $320,900 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,255 sq. Ft. / condo
Total listings currently available: 170 (existing homes) and 53(new construction)
Listings over $1 million: 55
*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 5/2
Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com