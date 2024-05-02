Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: April 2024

April 2024 vs. (2023)

Homes sold: 93 (144)



Average home price: $603,871 ($520,296)

Median home price: $489,500 ($452,995)



Average days on the market: 45 (59)

Average square feet: 2,669 (2,580)

Average price per square foot: $229.37 ($217.94)

Most expensive home sold: $3,500,000 / 6 bedrooms / 5.5 baths / 7,867 sq. ft. / .65 acres

Least expensive home sold: $320,900 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,255 sq. Ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 170 (existing homes) and 53(new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 55

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 5/2

