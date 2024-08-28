Pioneer girls soccer rolls through perfect preseason

The Lehi High School girls soccer team has posted an 8-0 record as the Pioneers completed their non-region contests last week.They gave up two goals in regulation time in their first matchand since then have shut out seven straight opponents in the first full year at the helm for Coach Jonas Hartmann.

Aug. 5: Lehi 2, Timpview 2 (SO 3-2)

“We came into the game full of excitement and eager to prove that we have a talented group that can make a push a little deeper in the playoffs this year,” Hartmann said.

The start of the contest was delayed for a short time by lightning, but the Thunderbirds struck first as the Pioneers were still adjusting to the speed of Timpview’s young talent.

“In about the 30th minute, we executed a training ground play with a great outside overlap and then a finish from distance in her Lehi debut by senior midfielder Chelsea Hartmann, who smashed the goal home with an assist from junior midfielder Amarie Simmons,” the coach said.

The score remained 1-1 at the break.

“The second half was another tight affair with Lehi going up 2-1 with a great goal created by junior forward Izze Dahl from the wing and then finished in beautiful fashion by sophomore midfielder Remy McAdams,” Coach Hartmann said.

The game looked like it was going to end that way, but the Thunderbirds pulled out a second goal with five minutes left to create a draw.

“The coaching group decided that with the delay and a packed program we would skip the overtime and go straight to PKs since this is still a preseason game,” the coach said.

First up for the Pioneers was Chelsea Hartmann, who executed her PK to give Lehi the advantage. Additional attempts were converted by Simmons and Dahl to secure the shootout victory. Junior keeper Madi Ogden made her varsity debut in the second half and finished the match in the net.

Freshmen forwards Tessa Richards and Emery Thatcher plus freshman midfielder Aly Badger all made great contributions in their first varsity appearances. Senior goalie Kelsey Badger played the first half between the pipes.

“Lehi showed great defense throughout the game and in glimpses, the team showed what we are capable of,” Coach Hartmann said. “I was happy with the effort from all our girls and realizing this was our first game, I am very positive about the future this season and beyond.”

Aug. 8: Lehi 2, East 0

The Pioneers earned their first shutout against the Leopards with great goalkeeping, solid defending and a well-controlledmidfield where especially the triangle of Aly Badger, Simmons and Chelsea Hartmann dominated possession.

“Our forwards created great runs and setup chances, and I feel much better with our overall play today,” said Coach Hartmann.

Dahl scored first with an assist by senior forward Adelle Grimley to make it 1-0 at the break. In the second half, Simmons dealt the ball to Chelsea Hartmann to complete the tally. “Thesetwo are starting to get great chemistry, as are the rest of the team,” the coach said.

Aug. 9: Lehi 3, Woods Cross 0

After the late game the day before and an early start on Friday, Coach Hartmann said, “I was expecting tired legs, but the girls came out ready to play and took control of the game right away.”

Dahl got the Pioneers on the board with an unassisted goal in the first period. In the second half, Lehi added scores from Aly Badger assisted by Dahl and then sophomore midfielder Lexi Beaudin assisted by Chelsea Hartmann.

“I am seeing progress every game and the girls are executing the game plan which makes me excited for the season,” the coach said. Kelsey Badger and Ogden combined for the shutout.

Aug. 12: Lehi 14, Hunter 0

The Pioneers came out strong and scored after 30 seconds and from there it was a one-way affair. “The Hunter team worked hard but were overmatched by Lehi today,” said Coach Hartmann. “We were up 11-0 at half time and added another three in the second half before the mercy rule was applied.

“I got goals from 11 different players, which was very positive and confidence-building,” he continued. Dahl registered a hat trick and Hartmann finished with one goal and four assists to lead the effort. Kelsey Badger and Ogden again combined for the clean sheet.

Aug. 14: Lehi 0, Corner Canyon 0 (SO 4-3)

The Pioneers hung on through two overtimes and then prevailed in a shootout to earn a tough home win over the Chargers.

“Both teams battled for 100 minutes and I really didn’t think any team deserved to win the game in open play as it was very even over the course of the game,” Coach Hartmann said.

“We got out of the game exactly what we were hoping for,which was a game where we were matched physically and where the speed of play was fast.

“Corner Canyon has a few super-fast players that gave us some problems at times,” he said. “Our defense has been really solid with both Kelsey and Madi in goal, who both have been amazing.

“Aly Badger was a standout today in the middle for us and as a young freshman, she really played well and we needed that,” the coach added.

Chelsea Hartmann converted the first penalty kick followed by Grimley for the second one. Lehi missed a try and was down 2-3 before Aly Badger made it 3-3. The Chargers then missed, leaving everything up to captain and senior defender Kanani Haunga, who calmly executed her kick for the win.

“I am proud of the girls tonight for the fight and grit they showed,” the coach said. “I think we proved something today and the ladies deserve some credit.”

Aug. 17: Lehi 8, West 0

Beaudin scored the lone first-half goal assisted by Chelsea Hartmann. The Pioneers came to life in the second period and scored three times in five minutes to essentially put the gameaway. Grimley had a hat trick and freshman Leah Fabrizio scored in her first varsity action.

“I am happy to see the girls having fun and playing good soccer and I am especially happy that we are not hanging our hat on just one player but have had 14 different scorers chip in already,which is an amazing accomplishment for us,” Coach Hartmann said.

Aug. 20: Lehi 1, Mountain View 0

In a hard-fought contest on the road, the Pioneers prevailed after Chelsea Hartmann hit the game-winner from long range in the 72nd minute.

“We played well and dominated possession, but Mountain View fought hard and made things difficult for us,” the coach said. “Our keepers earned another shutout and of course huge credit to the whole defensive line for they have been very solid this season so far.

“We are thrilled to get the win and we keep improving,” he added. “The girls are having fun and that seems like a recipe for long-term success which is a big deal to me as we build this great Lehi program.”

Aug. 24: Lehi 8, Taylorsville 0

The Pioneers closed out their preseason with a seventh straight shutout and another high goal total. “It was a game where we experimented with a few different formations and used a lot of different players in our final preparation before region starts Tuesday,” Coach Hartmann said.

Chelsea Hartmann has led the charge so far with eight goals and eight assists. Grimley has seven goals and four assists, while Dahl has seven goals and two assists despite missing two matches. The team posted 44 goals in these eight matches.

Lehi opens the Region 3 slate at home against American Fork Tuesday (Aug. 27) at 7 p.m. The Pioneers visit Skyridge on Thursday (Aug. 29) at 3:30 p.m.