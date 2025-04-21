Lehi science teacher first Utah recipient of Texas Instruments honor

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

One Lehi Junior High teacher got an unexpected distinction and prize this week when he was honored as the first-ever recipient of the Innovations in STEM Teaching Award, co-sponsored by the Texas Instruments Foundation and the Alpine School District Foundation.

The award recognizes exceptional and innovative teaching in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education. LJHS science teacher James Bentley was selected from a pool of nominated junior high and high school teachers throughout the district for his standout approach to teaching and impressive student growth results.

“We had some amazing nominations that came in, but Mr. Bentley rose to the top,” said Alpine District Foundation representative Tyler Vigue.

Along with the recognition, Bentley received a $5,000 personal award and an additional $5,000 classroom grant to support his continued work with over 260 students each year.

Alpine Superintendent Shane Farnsworth praised Bentley as a model educator, applauding his creativity, dedication and measurable impact.

“What I think sets you apart is the creativity; the innovation. Obviously, you teach science, but you teach kids how to learn, whether it’s science, language arts or math. I think the icing on the cake is the student growth proficiency—that all of your students significantly grow as a result of being in your class,” Farnsworth said.

Bentley modestly accepted the award and praise. “I keep trying to figure out the code for what it is that students need,” he said.

“You know how to turn the flywheel—and then keep turning it faster and faster,” Farnsworth said. “From my perspective, you’ve cracked the code.”

Andy Smith, representing the Texas Instruments Foundation, spoke about the significance of the award, which has been active in North Texas for 18 years but is now expanding to Utah for the first time.

“Teachers are unsung heroes,” Smith said. “This is a testament to the work that you do, Mr. Bentley. We’re honored to support educators like you who are shaping the future through innovation.”