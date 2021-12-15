Connect with us

Local News

Lehi firefighters help Santa

Local News

Access to Hog Hollow Trail System blocked by developer, citizens unite in protest

Local News

Wasatch Front under Winter Storm Warning

Local News

Utah Olympic bid Meeting in Switzerland Delayed

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – November 2021

Local News

Mom urges compassion after 'stupid' scribbled on her boy's fast food wrapper

Local News

Utah homelessness on the rise, according to new audit

Local News

Angel tree serves homebound seniors in Utah during holidays

Local News

What do you get in Lehi for $600,000?

Local News

New NICU at Intermountain American Fork Hospital opens

Local News

Lehi firefighters help Santa

Published

2 hours ago

on


“We got into this job to help people. We see families on their worst day, so it’s nice to see them happy,” said Mike Stevens, Lehi firefighter and paramedic. “This is something we look forward to every year.”

The Lehi Fire Department is still accepting donations to provide three to four Lehi families with a memorable Christmas this year. The firefighters themselves pay union and association dues throughout the year toward their Sub for Santa program. Local businesses contribute, too. “We want to do as much as we can for as many families as we can,” said Stevens.

“Some of the families come from calls we’ve been on during the year. We’re lucky that we get to see what they truly need. Teachers are a great resource, too,” Stevens continued.

The firefighters aren’t just raising and collecting money, they find out the needs and interests of each family, do all the shopping, wrap the gifts and sometimes even deliver them in secret. And firefighters can do something Santa can’t – give kids a guided tour of the fire station. “Kids love seeing the fire trucks,” said Stevens.

Mike Stevens has organized the Lehi Fire Department’s Sub for Santa program for almost a decade. He’s had some special moments delivering Christmas wishes. “One year a single mom and five children asked for stuff to decorate their tree and their front door. They had a Christmas tree, but no ornaments or lights,” Stevens remembered. Lehi firefighters decorated the tree and front door, surprising the family. “They were so genuinely grateful, and it was such a simple thing.”

“Lehi citizens are so good to us. We love this program and giving back this way,” Stevens concluded.

To donate to the Lehi Fire Department’s Sub for Santa, Venmo @firedriver82 or contact any of the three fire stations in town.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © 2021 Point Publishing. Serving all Lehi neighborhoods including: Kiln | Traverse Mountain | The Exchange | Holbrook Farms | Main Street | Cold Spring Ranch