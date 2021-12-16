Lehi nostalgic Christmas gifts for sale at Historical Society

If you desire a gift specific to Lehi, you need to go no further than the Lehi Historical Society and Archives this Christmas.

From a calendar, baseball cap and Christmas ornaments to puzzles, greeting cards and history books, the Archives has a little bit of everything. New this year is a 52-week desk calendar featuring the artwork of Mary Ann Judd Johnson, former art teacher at Lehi High School.

“It’s so exciting to offer a calendar of Mary Ann’s artwork,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the historical society. “Now everyone can have 52 pieces of her art, and most every piece features a Lehi scene.”

No other artist has captured Lehi as Johnson has. Her works are so special that in 2004, the city purchased more than 250 of her paintings for $150,000. Lehi City has graciously allowed the Archives to reproduce her works for the calendar. From Lehi Roller Mills to the Jordan River to area homes, the calendar showcases less than a quarter of the city’s collection. The calendar measures 6” x 7”, stands on its own and is $15. Manyof the original pieces can be viewed at the Archives.

For more information or to order online, visit LehiHistory.com. The historical society is open Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 23 will be the last day to shop at the Archives until the new year. The calendar is also available at Pioneer Party and the Lehi Free Press office at 29 N. 100 West.

Also new this year to the Archives is a Lehi Tabernacle Christmas ornament and a Patriotic Lehi Richardson ballcap highlighting the artwork of Lehi native Lee Anderson. One of the historical society’s most known historians, Anderson regularly posts stories and photos on the society’s popular Facebook group, which is named after the society.

The Lehi Tabernacle ornament offers a painting of the building by Johnson and includes information about the tabernacle on the back. There are also ornaments of Lehi Roller Mills, Broadbent’s Store, the Cutler Mansion, the Lehi Round-Up and more.

Also available are $15 and $25 puzzles of historic people and places like Lehi Roller Mills, the Tabernacle, the Lehi Round-Up Rodeo, Round-Up Rodeo Clown Lecile Harris, the Cutler Mansion, Powell’s Automotive and the Hutchings Museum.

Five dollars buys eight beautifully packaged historic Lehi greeting cards. There are Lehi history books including Lehi: Portraits of a Utah Town, Pioneering Lehi City and the Lehi Centennial History 1850-1950 (softbound and hardbound reprints). The store also features the Christmas works of Lehi author, Brad Allred, including, The 37-Cent Christmas, a story inspired by the generosity of John Broadbent of Broadbent’s Store, and Allred’s latest work, The Rejected Christmas, which is inspired by true Lehi events. These books are $3 and $4,respectively.

“This is also a great time to come see our new location,” said Bangerter. In August, the historical society moved to its new location of 99 W. Main, Suite 100, which is in the back of the old State Bank of Lehi building. For closest entry into the Archives, enter from the back of the building on the east side.

All proceeds benefit the Lehi Historical Society and Archives, a 501c-3 nonprofit organization. The society strives to collect, obtain, record, preserve, protect, educate and promote the history of Lehi and its peoples and to document Lehi’s impact on the American West yesterday, today and forever. The Archives was made possible by a grant from Lehi City and donations from people who love to see the history of Lehi preserved.

For more information, call 801-768-1570 or email LehiHistory@gmail.com.