Connect with us

Lehi People

Lehi Police issue Silver Alert

Lehi People

Lehi native inducted into Army Aviator Hall of Fame

Lehi People

Lehi team mourns loss of father, mentor

Lehi People

Lehi sisters create Festival of Trees masterpiece

Lehi People

Local Scouts participate in service to Mount Timpanogos National Monument

Lehi People

Lehi’s Jones to compete for Miss Rodeo America title

Lehi People

LHS Marching Band and Color Guard win State Championships

Lehi People

Local Girl Scouts meet remarkable female soldiers for Veteran’s Day

Lehi People

Lehi power couple impacts student achievement at UVU

Lehi People

Lehi Vietnam vet shares insights into controversial war

Lehi People

Lehi Police issue Silver Alert

Published

29 mins ago

on

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © 2021 Point Publishing. Serving all Lehi neighborhoods including: Kiln | Traverse Mountain | The Exchange | Holbrook Farms | Main Street | Cold Spring Ranch