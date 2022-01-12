Lehi People Lehi Police issue Silver Alert Published 29 mins ago on January 12, 2022 By Lehi Free Press Related Topics: Don't Miss Lehi native inducted into Army Aviator Hall of Fame Continue Reading You may like Click to comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.