Lehi High School senior nominated for Presidential Scholarship

Marissa Mallory | Lehi Free Press

Spencer Foster, a senior from Lehi High school, was nominated for the 2022 Presidential Scholarship. The Presidential Scholarship started back in 1964 by the Executive Order of the President. Its purpose was to recognize outstanding high school seniors around the nation in categories such as academic success, leadership, and service. The scholarship now includes visual and performing arts and success in career fields. The title of a Presidential Scholar is an esteemed honor across the U.S. Consideration for this honor is based on either recommendation from their school or outstanding performance on the ACT or the SAT.

​Foster was one out of two students nominated by Lehi High School and was then one out of two nominees chosen by the school district (Alpine School District) to advance to the state level. Out of the 3.6 million graduating high school seniors in the nation, Foster is 1 out of about 5,000 who are chosen for the honor to represent their area.

Eventually, the Commission on Presidential Scholars will narrow down the nominees until there are 161 left. Those 161 students will receive a paid trip to Washington D.C. where they will be awarded the Presidential Scholar medallion in a special ceremony. There, they will have the opportunity to meet important national leaders and accomplished peers.

​Regarding his nomination, Foster said, “At first, I was surprised I actually made it that far, but I was chosen because of my GPA and my ACT, plus all of my extracurricular activities. To continue, I have to reapply and submit transcripts and list certain achievements that I think make me stand out.”

Lehi is impressed with Foster’s accomplishments both in high school and in the community and wishes him best of luck as he advances.