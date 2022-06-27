Utah County candidates spend big in Primary

The Primary Election is this Tuesday, and candidates are wrapping up their campaigns and getting ready for results to trickle in. Many candidates have received and spent thousands of dollars, and with Utah County a Republican stronghold, the GOP Primary Election is the most hotly contested race of the year. Many GOP winners will secure a win and be unopposed in the General Election or head into November with a typically insurmountable lead.

Campaign season has been going on for months, and candidates have raised and spent plenty of money along the way. Take a look:

Utah County Commissioner Seat A

Amelia Powers Gardner

Largest Donors:

1. Lake Restoration Solutions ($10,000)

2. Unite America PAC ($5,000)

3. Brad Bonham ($2,596)

Largest Expenditures:

1. Tactical Campaigns for campaign management, consulting and materials ($45,000)

2. Outcry Digital for digital and website ($2,000)

3. Fundraiser expenses ($1,951)

Renee Tribe

Largest Donors:

1. Derek Smith ($5,000)

2. Narwahl Homes ($3,500)

3. Isadora Christensen ($3,400)

Largest Expenditures:

1. Leonard Lee and Matrix Signs for yard signs ($9,598)

2. Skymail International for a mailer ($7,995)

3. Yesco for billboards ($2,225)

Utah County Commissioner Seat B

Bill Lee

Largest Donors:

1. Maui Chai ($5,000)

2. River Meadows ($5,000)

3. International Industrial Solutions ($5,000)

Largest Expenditures:

1. US Postal Service for a mailer ($15,153)

2. Speak By Design for yard signs ($5,375)

3. Peerly for a texting campaign message ($3,914)

Brandon Gordon

Largest Donors:

1. Kenny Seng Construction ($8,000)

2. Lena Seng ($5,000)

3. Kevin Pritchet ($5,000)

Largest Expenditures:

1. BIVIO for mailers ($19,459)

2. BCR Political for campaign management and consulting ($7,000)

3. Creative Signs for yard signs ($3,019)

Utah County Attorney

David Leavitt

Largest Donor:

1. John Douglas Arnold ($30,000)

2. Just Trust for Action ($60,000)

3. Dell Loy Hansen ($25,000)

Largest Expenditures:

1. Chase Marketing Group for advertising ($66,000)

2. Rincon Strategies for mailers ($37,134)

3. Real Media LLC for advertising ($25,000)

Jeff Gray

Largest Donors:

1. Michael Carter ($5,000)

2. Michelle Lundell ($2,000)

3. James Childs ($2,000)

Largest Expenditures:

1. BIVIO for mailers ($19,310)

2. BCR Political for campaign management and consulting ($9,000)

3. BLIP for billboards ($2,932)

Utah County Auditor:

Rod Mann

Largest Donors:

1. Curt Bramble ($500)

2. Mike Kennedy ($500)

3. Scott Hart ($350)

Largest Expenditures:

1. Tactical Campaigns for campaign management and consulting ($3,500)

2. Speak By Design for yard signs ($3,458)

3. Veracity Enterprises for design and printing ($2,523)

Rudy Livingston

Largest Donors:

1. Betty Livingston ($10,000)

2. Heriberto Bejarano ($500)

3. Alyssa Livingston ($400)

Largest Expenditures:

1. BCR Political for campaign management, consulting and materials ($20,000)

2. Deanna Gowens for web design ($1,000)

3. Costco/Winco for parade candy ($339)

Voters can view the entire list of campaign finance disclosures at https://www.utahcounty.gov/dept/clerkaud/elections/candidates/financialdisclosures.html.