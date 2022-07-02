Primary Election 2022: Utah County ousts Leavitt and Lee



Preliminary results for the 2022 Utah Republican Primary Election (99% reported) have been released. The Utah County Elections Office received 89,723 ballots for a turnout of 36.5%.

Utah County Commission Seat A

Incumbent Amelia P Gardner won with 49,940 votes (63.1%)

Renee Tribe received 29,196 votes (36.8%)

Utah County Commission Seat B

Challenger and Spanish Fork City Councilman Brandon Gordon won with 40,625 votes (51.1%)

Incumbent Bill Lee received 38,767 votes (48.8%)

Utah County Attorney

Challenger Jeff Gray won with 55,477 votes (74.1%)

Incumbent David Leavitt received 19,340 votes (25.8%)

Utah County Auditor

Former Highland Mayor Rod Mann won with 43,327 votes (55.7%)

Rudy Livingston received 34,365 votes (44.2%)

Alpine School Board Seat 2 (Lehi/Saratoga Springs)

Wendy Rencher will advance to the General Election with 2,828 votes (41.6%)

Joylin Lincoln will also advance to the General Election with 2,029 votes (29.9%)

Charles Wood was eliminated with 1,930 votes (28.4%)

Alpine School District Seat 4 (Alpine/Highland/Cedar Hills)

Incumbent Sarah Beeson will advance to the General Election with 4,235 votes (34.6%)

Incumbent Amber Bonner will also advance to the General Election with 4,133 votes (33.8%)

Lana Nelson was eliminated with 3,851 votes (31.5%)

Alpine School District Seat 7 (Orem/Vineyard)

Incumbent Ada Wilson will advance to the General Election with 2,946 votes (46.5%)

Cole Kelley will also advance to the General Election with 1,906 votes (30.1%)

Karsten Walker was eliminated with 1,075 votes (16.9%)

Jodi Hasson was eliminated with 406 votes (6.4%)

US Senate

Incumbent Mike Lee won with 254,612 votes (61.9%)

Challenger Becky Edwards received 121,956 votes (39.6%)

Challenger Ally Isom received 34,557 votes (8.4%)

US Congressional District 3

Incumbent John Curtis won with 77,033 votes (69.6%)

Challenger Chris Herrod received 33,528 votes (30.3%)

US Congressional District 4

Incumbent Burgess Owens won with 55,699 votes (61.9%)

Challenger Jake Hunsaker received 34,274 votes (38.0%)

The General Election will be on Tuesday November 8.